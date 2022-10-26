TRENDING

Rio Ferdinand slams Sancho and other top trending stories in football today

Football

Jadon Sancho, Sebastien Haller, and Arsenal are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Jadon Sancho, Sebastien Haller and Mikel Arteta.
From left: Jadon Sancho, Sebastien Haller and Mikel Arteta.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand thinks Jadon Sancho's form has dropped drastically since he joined Manchester United.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on October 22, 2022.
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on October 22, 2022.

READ: 'Disappointing,' Sancho lashes out after being ignored by England boss 2 months to World Cup

Sancho is still struggling to adapt to United's way of playing and Rio has definitely ru out of patience as he knows what Jadon is capable of when on good form.

Sebastien Haller of Borussia Dortmund is back in training with his former club Ajax as he continues his recovery from a testicular tumour.

Sebastien Haller on July 30, 2022.
Sebastien Haller on July 30, 2022.

Haller joined Dortmund as Erling Haaland's replacement and he was diagnosed with testicular cancer weeks after landing at the Signal Iduna Park.

Arsenal are willing to splash any amount of cash come January 2023 as they try to strengthen their squad in contention for the English Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal during the Premier League match at St Mary s Stadium on October 23, 2022.
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal during the Premier League match at St Mary s Stadium on October 23, 2022.

Arsenal are the league leaders at the moment with 28 points at the moment with Manchester city closing in on them with 26 points.

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother, Ethan, made his UEFA Youth League full debut for Paris Saint-Germain in their 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa, aged just 15.

Former Manchester City striker has claimed that there are instances when Pep Guardiola dropped him because he had gained weight.

Joe Cole believes Graham Potter is the right man to lead Chelsea back to winning ways after a stellar performance in his first 9 games at the club.

Barcelona are prepared to offload Franck Kessie after the 2022 Qatar World Cup as he is taking too long to adapt to his new environment at Camp Nou.

From left: Paul Pogba, Thiago Alcantara, Rafael da Silva, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.
'Families in football'- Did you know these footballers are brothers?

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ten Hag welcomes Ronaldo back into Manchester United's first team

UCL Matchday Live Blog
UCL Matchday Live Update

Manchester City
E choke: 30 games in 10 days for Premier League clubs in 'no-break' Xmas schedule

From left: Federico Valverde, Adrien Rabiot, Kevin De Bruyne and Thiago Silva.
'Who will win?'- 4 Champions League matches to watch today

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
5 things to observe this winter at FIFA World Cup venue

Ronaldo of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag on September 4, 2022.
Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) celebrates the victory during the Audi 2022 MLS, Fussball Herren, USA Cup Playoffs match between Orlando City SC and CF Montreal held at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on October 16, 2022.
Why Kenyans are eagerly awaiting Victor Wanyama's big announcement