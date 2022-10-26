Rio Ferdinand slams Sancho and other top trending stories in football today

Jadon Sancho

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand thinks Jadon Sancho's form has dropped drastically since he joined Manchester United.

AFP

Sancho is still struggling to adapt to United's way of playing and Rio has definitely ru out of patience as he knows what Jadon is capable of when on good form.

Sebastien Haller

Sebastien Haller of Borussia Dortmund is back in training with his former club Ajax as he continues his recovery from a testicular tumour.

AFP

Haller joined Dortmund as Erling Haaland's replacement and he was diagnosed with testicular cancer weeks after landing at the Signal Iduna Park.

Arsenal

Arsenal are willing to splash any amount of cash come January 2023 as they try to strengthen their squad in contention for the English Premier League title race.

AFP

Arsenal are the league leaders at the moment with 28 points at the moment with Manchester city closing in on them with 26 points.

More developing football stories

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother, Ethan, made his UEFA Youth League full debut for Paris Saint-Germain in their 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa, aged just 15.

Former Manchester City striker has claimed that there are instances when Pep Guardiola dropped him because he had gained weight.

Joe Cole believes Graham Potter is the right man to lead Chelsea back to winning ways after a stellar performance in his first 9 games at the club.