PREMIER LEAGUE

Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The youngster delivered a masterclass performance at centre-back to inspire Arsenal to a brilliant clean sheet against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season.

William Saliba looks as calm as ever under heavy pressure.
William Saliba looks as calm as ever under heavy pressure.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why William Saliba is a special talent following his impressive performance against Crystal Palace on Friday night.

inRead

Saliba was one of three debutants on the night for Arsenal during the season opener at Selhurst Park.

The 21-year-old played his first Premier League game for the Gunners three years and three loan moves after he was signed in 2019.

He went on to put on a show at the back, leading the Gunners to a clean sheet after a 2-0 win over the Eagles.

Arsenal celebrate Gabriel Martinelli's 20th-minute opener
Arsenal celebrate Gabriel Martinelli's 20th-minute opener AFP

Saliba put in a performance that betrayed his age as he ended made the most clearances (7) won possession (7), only behind only Thomas Partey (eight), completed 94% of his passes and was named official man of the match.

Speaking during his post-match press conference, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, was a visibly proud manager.

Arteta explained why Saliba's performance on his debut at the age of 21 deserves a serious pat on the back.

"For William [Saliba], to ask him to come here in his first Premier League game away from home against this physical team is a big task and the way the boy played and the way he resolved every situation, he deserves a lot of credit, and I will pat his back because he was superb," Arteta said.

"It is his character. He’s a really humble guy and he wants to be coached and he wants to learn."

"He’s really focused and determined to be a success here and he’s been very patient. We’ve tried to explain and develop him in the right way and we’re really happy for him."

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Gabriel Jesus looking at his disappointed 76.9% owners.

    Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

  • Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the friendly match between Udinese and Chelsea at Dacia Arana in Udine (Italy) on July 29th, 2022

    Marcos Alonso on Barcelona’s radar after Azpilicueta blow

  • William Saliba looks as calm as ever under heavy pressure.

    Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

Recommended articles

Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

Marcos Alonso on Barcelona’s radar after Azpilicueta blow

Marcos Alonso on Barcelona’s radar after Azpilicueta blow

Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

Why Arteta is disappointed with Arsenal's win at Crystal Palace

Why Arteta is disappointed with Arsenal's win at Crystal Palace

Top 10 highest-paid Premier League players

Top 10 highest-paid Premier League players

'Top of the league'- Arsenal fans celebrate the win over Palace as rival fans bash Jesus

'Top of the league'- Arsenal fans celebrate the win over Palace as rival fans bash Jesus

Trending

Faith Cherotich stormed to victory in the 3,000m steeplechase race at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Friday
WJC22

Cherotich stuns the world by leading 3,000m SC from start to finish

Premier League 2022/23 week 1 preview and predictions
BETTING

How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend

Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace in the first game of the 2022/23 Premier League season
PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal defeat Crystal Palace to seal first win of the season, Martinelli scores first goal

Gini Wijnaldum unveiled by AS Roma in a swimming pool

Unveiling or baptism? Roma announces signing of Wijnaldum in swimming pool

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Team Kenya applaud fans after the Women's Hockey Pool B match between Australia and Kenya on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on July 30, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM22

Hockey team celebrate as they finish ninth in Commonwealth Games

Arsenal fans react to their Premier League win against Crystal Palace (1)

'Top of the league'- Arsenal fans celebrate the win over Palace as rival fans bash Jesus

SportyBet offers odds on the Premier League 2022/23 golden boot
BETTING

Who will be the top scorer for the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Mohamed Salah
FPL

Mo Salah and four other must haves ahead of the deadline