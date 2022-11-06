Reactions as Lazio edge AS Roma in underwhelming Derby della Capitale

After a nervy spell in the opening minutes, the hosts would finally open the scoring in the 29th minute after Felipe Anderson fired home to put Lazio 1-0 up.

Jose Mourinho's men sought to level matters as soon as possible but failed to make the most of their chances as Lazio went into the break with a slender lead.

But it was even less overwhelming in terms of the display between both sides with Roma failing to play a single attempt on target.

Maurizio Sarri's men on the other hand created more chances as opposed to the proceedings in the first 45.

But the visitors also could not double their advantage with Roma waiting to capitalize on any chance to level matters.

In the end it finished in favour of Lazio who recorded a 1-0 win over Jose Mourinho's men who remain 5th on the Serie A summit.

Sunday's derby was far from thrilling, it's not hard to see why the reactions reflect so.