Reactions as Lazio edge AS Roma in underwhelming Derby della Capitale

David Ben
Fans on social media are hardly taking AS Roma's loss against Lazio lightly, after Jose Mourinho's men ripped betting tickets to shreds on Sunday.

AS Roma were defeated 1-0 at home by Lazio in the Serie A
AS Roma were defeated 1-0 at home by Lazio in the Serie A

Lazio played hosts to AS Roma on Sunday evening, November 6, 2022, in the Serie A.

After a nervy spell in the opening minutes, the hosts would finally open the scoring in the 29th minute after Felipe Anderson fired home to put Lazio 1-0 up.

Jose Mourinho's men sought to level matters as soon as possible but failed to make the most of their chances as Lazio went into the break with a slender lead.

But it was even less overwhelming in terms of the display between both sides with Roma failing to play a single attempt on target.

Maurizio Sarri's men on the other hand created more chances as opposed to the proceedings in the first 45.

Felipe Anderson scored the winner for Lazio against Roma in the Serie A
Felipe Anderson scored the winner for Lazio against Roma in the Serie A Twitter

But the visitors also could not double their advantage with Roma waiting to capitalize on any chance to level matters.

In the end it finished in favour of Lazio who recorded a 1-0 win over Jose Mourinho's men who remain 5th on the Serie A summit.

Sunday's derby was far from thrilling, it's not hard to see why the reactions reflect so.

Here's 'what's buzzin':

