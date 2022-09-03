WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Aston Villa halt Man City's winning spree

Can anyone stop Erling Haaland's scoring spree? Fans have continued to ask on social media despite Man City dropping points on Saturday.

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday evening, September 3, 2022.

The defending champions had been running riot since the resumption of the new campaign having scored an incredible 19 goals in their opening five fixtures.

Pep Guardiola's men were seeking to continue their good run of form with Steven Gerrard's Villa side yet to win a single game in the new Premier League season.

Man City had great chances in the first half but failed to find the back of the net after dogged defending from the Villains.

Likewise, the hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the first period after a speedy counter-attack in the 37th minute.

Both teams headed into the break with no goals as Steven Gerrard's side hoped to build on their impressive showing in the first period.

Following the resumption of the second-half, it was the visitors instead who broke the deadlock just five minutes from the restart with Erling Haaland picking up from where he left off in midweek and taking his goal tally to 10 goals in 6 games for the Etihad outfit.

However, the Villains roared back into the encounter with Leon Bailey finding the back of the net after an assist from Jacob Ramsey in the 74th minute to level matters for Gerrard's men.

City still dominated possession as they tried to seek a winner and secure their 100% record.

But steadfast defending from the hosts ensured the Cityzens were kept at bay as Aston Villa fought hard for a well-deserved draw.

Despite the fact that City had dropped points for the first time this season, fans still took to social media to praise their Norwegian sensation - Erling Haaland.

The prolific 22-year-old's goal on Saturday now meant that it took him just six matches, to hit double figures for his new side.

Here are some of the best reactions below:

