PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Aubameyang has Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea, where strikers like Torres and Shevchenko failed

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea
Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea

Former Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba has welcomed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea.

Read Also

Aubameyang joined Chelsea for 12 million euros on transfer deadline day, Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The 33-year-old returns to England after half a season with La Liga giants Barcelona.

Despite playing for Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal for four years, Drogba is backing Aubameyang to shine as a Blue.

Aubameyang has been handed Chelsea's number 9 jersey
Aubameyang has been handed Chelsea's number 9 jersey Chelsea FC

The Former Gabon captain took the number nine jersey at Chelsea known to be cursed for strikers at the club.

Drogba gave his thoughts on Aubameyang quoting a tweet by Chelsea on social media.

According to Drogba, he already had a discussion with Aubameyang years ago about joining Chelsea.

Thieves beat Barcelona star Aubameyang in his house
Thieves beat Barcelona star Aubameyang in his house Pulse Nigeria

The message by Drogba on his official Twitter account said, "Finally !!!!! Remember the time we spoke about it years ago. Happy for you brother @Auba"

Several top strikers such as Andriy Shevchenko, Claudio Pizarro, Franco Di Santo, Fernando Torres.

Aubameyang will aim to break the Chelsea striker curse
Aubameyang will aim to break the Chelsea striker curse Pulse Nigeria

Romelu Lukaku, Patrick Bamford, Demba Ba, Loïc Rémy, Radamel Falcao, Michy Batshuayi and Álvaro Morata have all failed at Chelsea.

Aubameyang will aim to resume his goalscoring service to push Thomas Tuchel’s side up the Premier League table.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea

    Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea

  • Chelsea completes signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

    Official: Chelsea announce 'the return of Aubameyang' as Barcelona man beats deadline

  • Pulse Sports Transfer Deadline Day Live

    Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Recommended articles

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea

Official: Chelsea announce 'the return of Aubameyang' as Barcelona man beats deadline

Official: Chelsea announce 'the return of Aubameyang' as Barcelona man beats deadline

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Aubameyang is the 6th player to swap Arsenal for Chelsea but who were the other 5 and how did they fare?

Aubameyang is the 6th player to swap Arsenal for Chelsea but who were the other 5 and how did they fare?

One year ago, Cristiano Ronaldo made the biggest mistake of his career - rejoining Manchester United

One year ago, Cristiano Ronaldo made the biggest mistake of his career - rejoining Manchester United

Manchester City announce Manuel Akanji signing

Manchester City announce Manuel Akanji signing

Trending

Pulse Sports Transfer Deadline Day Live
LIVE BLOG

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join Chelsea

Aubameyang is the 6th player to swap Arsenal for Chelsea but who were the other 5 and how did they fare?

Chelsea completes signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
TRANSFERS

Official: Chelsea announce 'the return of Aubameyang' as Barcelona man beats deadline

Idrissa Gueye during PSG's Japan Tour match with Kawasaki Frontale at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on July 20, 2022.
TRANSFER

Former Everton midfielder set for Premier League comeback

Arthur Melo will join Liverpool on loan this season
TRANSFERS

Liverpool closing in on loan deal for Juventus midfield flop in last-minute swoop

Manchester City have officially confirmed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund
OFFICIAL

Manchester City announce Manuel Akanji signing

African players continue to impress in the Ligue 1
LIGUE 1

Moffi, Toko Ekambi, Samed & 10 other African stars who lit up the Ligue 1

Michael Olunga (14) celebrates his goal during the QNB Stars League match between Al Duhail SC and Al Wakrah SC at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on August, 3 2022. (Photo by Simon Holmes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
FOOTBALL

Olunga's goal inspires win against league leaders