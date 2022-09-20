LA LIGA

Lewandowski: It's easier to win the Ballon d'Or at Barcelona than at Bayern Munich

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Lewandowski believes he has a better chance of finally getting his hands on the prestigious accolade at Barcelona than when he was at Bayern Munich

Lewandowski wants to win the Ballon d'Or with Barcelona
Lewandowski wants to win the Ballon d'Or with Barcelona

The 33-year-old Polish striker has insisted the route to the prestigious accolade is easier in Spain than in Germany.

Recommended articles

Lewandowski was the clear favourite in 2020 before France football made the decision cancel the edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he lost out on the following edition to Lionel Messi the following year, after Argentina won the Copa America in 2021.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona in the summer and has made a quite a brilliant start to life with the Blaugrana, scoring 11 goals in eight games for the Catalans.

Robert Lewandowski is confident of winning the Ballon d'or with Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski is confident of winning the Ballon d'or with Barcelona AFP

Speaking over the weekend, the 34-year-old has now re-iterated the primary reason why he made the switch to Spain, with his sights once again set on the Ballon d'Or trophy.

'I didn't expect the Barca fans to start singing for me at the Camp Nou so quickly. It makes me feel like I've been here for a long time. ' he was quoted to have said via Marca.

'Barcelona is the team where the most players have won the Ballon d'Or. I think the path is shorter from Barca than from Bayern.' he added.

French striker Karim Benzema remains the outright favourite for this year's award, after his stunning campaign with Real Madrid last term.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the face of La Liga and the favourite for the 2022 Ballon D'Or
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the face of La Liga and the favourite for the 2022 Ballon D'Or AFP

The 34-year-old France international was colossal for the Los Blancos helping them to a record 35th La Liga title and a record 14th UEFA Champions League title and topping the goalscoring charts in both competitions.

The 66th edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award is set to take place earlier than usual due to a change in format from this year on.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time in 2021
Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time in 2021 AFP

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will take place on October 17, 2022 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The time of the ceremony is yet to be announced.

The ceremony will also feature the presentation of the Kopa Trophy (for the best performing player under the age of 21) and the Yashin Trophy (for the best goalkeeper).

More from category

  • Lewandowski wants to win the Ballon d'Or with Barcelona

    Lewandowski: It's easier to win the Ballon d'Or at Barcelona than at Bayern Munich

  • Chelsea owner Todd Boehly set to unveil new Sporting director after verbal agreement

    Chelsea agree terms with Sporting director who found Haaland and Mane

  • Réal Madrid

    'Hala Madrid!' - Reactions as Real Madrid cruises past Atletico in the Madrid derby

Recommended articles

Lewandowski: It's easier to win the Ballon d'Or at Barcelona than at Bayern Munich

Lewandowski: It's easier to win the Ballon d'Or at Barcelona than at Bayern Munich

NBA set to allow players directly from high school again by reducing age limit to 18

NBA set to allow players directly from high school again by reducing age limit to 18

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: Full list of songs on EA's global playlist featuring Pheelz, BNXN and Angelique Kidjo

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: Full list of songs on EA's global playlist featuring Pheelz, BNXN and Angelique Kidjo

Chelsea agree terms with Sporting director who found Haaland and Mane

Chelsea agree terms with Sporting director who found Haaland and Mane

UEFA Club Competitions to feature in Football Manager 2023

UEFA Club Competitions to feature in Football Manager 2023

'Hala Madrid!' - Reactions as Real Madrid cruises past Atletico in the Madrid derby

'Hala Madrid!' - Reactions as Real Madrid cruises past Atletico in the Madrid derby

Trending

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly set to unveil new Sporting director after verbal agreement
PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea agree terms with Sporting director who found Haaland and Mane

FIFA 23 Global Soundtracks list features some of Africa's finest

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: Full list of songs on EA's global playlist featuring Pheelz, BNXN and Angelique Kidjo

UEFA Club Competitions are coming to Football Manager 2023.
GAMING

UEFA Club Competitions to feature in Football Manager 2023

LeBron intends to play professional basketball with his sons, Bronny and Bryce James

NBA set to allow players directly from high school again by reducing age limit to 18

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud (L) vies with Napoli s Kim Min-Jae during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on September 18, 2022
SERIE A

Milan fall to Napoli at San Siro in the Serie A

Réal Madrid
LA LIGA

'Hala Madrid!' - Reactions as Real Madrid cruises past Atletico in the Madrid derby