Barca's Koeman to miss crucial title clashes after two-match ban for referee 'disrespect'

The 58-year-old was handed the ban after being shown a red card in the 66th minute of Thursday's loss, which has left the La Liga title race wide open, for "disparaging or disrespectful attitudes towards referees, officials or sports authorities".

Koeman will be banned from the bench for Barca's matches at Valencia on Sunday and at home to lead leaders Atletico Madrid the following weekend as the Catalan giants try to snatch the title from current champions Real Madrid.

Barca currently sit third in La Liga as the Spanish top flight heads into its final five fixtures with four teams in with a shout of the title.