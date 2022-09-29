BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich chief preaches calm amid Sadio Mane struggles

David Ben
Sadio Mane has had quite an uneasy start to his first season at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has called for fans to be patient with Sadio Mane.

The Bayern chief believes it is only a matter of time before the 30-year-old Senegalese international finds his best form for the Bavarians following his summer switch from Liverpool.

Mane starred in Liverpool's team for six years, winning every major trophy available, before sealing his switch to Bayern for £35 million in June.

However, after a bright start to the season, Mane has seen himself struggle for consistency, later in the season, leading to some speculation that he is unhappy at his new club, but Salihamidzic has now brushed off such talks, claiming that Mane is still just settling in at his new club.

'Sadio still needs a little time, he has to get used to the Bundesliga too, but he will,' Salihamidzic was quoted to have told Bild via Daily Mail.

Mane scored three goals in his opening three league games, while also finding the net in the German Super Cup and German Cup.

However, he has failed to find the back of the net in his last four league outings neither has he made any real impact in his two Champions League appearances for the team.

The 30-year-old Senegalese attacker has also been regularly substituted in recent weeks, a routine which was not regular during his time at Anfield.

And former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann, recently suggested that Mane doesn't look happy at Bayern, claiming the Senegalese star is being played out of position and hasn't been 'integrated' into the team properly.

But Salihamidzic disagrees with Hamaan's position, though, and expects Mane to prove his class for the Bundesliga champions as soon as possible.

Mane returns to action for fifth-placed Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Friday, September 30, 2022, as they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Allianz Arena.

