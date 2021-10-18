RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Bayern's Hernandez given until October 28 to enter prison

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Lucas Hernandez (right) with Kylian Mbappe after winning the World Cup in 2018

Lucas Hernandez (right) with Kylian Mbappe after winning the World Cup in 2018 Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Lucas Hernandez (right) with Kylian Mbappe after winning the World Cup in 2018 Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has until October 28 to enter prison "voluntarily" after he appeared before a Madrid court on Monday for violating a restraining order in 2017.

Recommended articles

France left-back Hernandez has 10 days from Monday to enter prison "voluntarily", unless his appeal is accepted, 

The 25-year-old was arrested four years ago for violating a court order banning him from contacting his partner after a violent altercation between the pair.

He was summoned to be notified of his imprisonment order and appeared "voluntarily at 11.30am today (Monday), one day before his summons," the Madrid court said in a statement. 

The "ten-day period to voluntarily enter prison" now runs from Monday and expires "on October 28," the statement added. 

Hernandez, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, and his partner, Amelia Lorente, were both convicted of domestic violence in February 2017.

Neither made a complaint against the other but both were charged by Spain's public prosecutor.

The then-Atletico Madrid player and his girlfriend were each sentenced to 31 days of community service. They were also ordered not to see each other for six months.

Four months later though, Hernandez was arrested at a Madrid airport.

He was in the company of his partner, who was not arrested as her own restraining order had not yet been formally served. They were returning to Spain after getting married in the United States and the couple have since had a son.

Hernandez was sentenced in 2019 to six months in prison, a sentence he had appealed. It was the rejection of this appeal, on the grounds that he was a repeat offender, that led to this summons before a court in Madrid. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Diamond Platnumz splashes Sh5.2 Million on new Gold & Diamonds Chain [Video]

Diamond Platnumz splashes Sh5.2 Million on new Gold & Diamonds Chain [Video]

TikTok star Kinuthia responds to claims of ‘eating fare' of Sh344K (Video)

TikTok star Kinuthia responds to claims of ‘eating fare' of Sh344K (Video)

Trending

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-goal Liverpool thrash Watford

Three and easy: Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 Liverpool win at Watford Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Beaten champions Lille accused of 'individual, collective poverty'

Clermont's Vital N'Simba (C) celebrates scoring the winner against Lille Creator: THIERRY ZOCCOLAN

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

Kasper Hjulmand celebrates Denmark's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Liselotte Sabroe