Benzema matches Lionel Messi's Champions League legacy with vintage display against Manchester City

Tunde Young
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored twice against Manchester City to reach 14 Champions League goals this season.

Karim Benzema equals Lionel Messi's single season Champions League goals record
Karim Benzema equals Lionel Messi's single season Champions League goals record

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 4-3 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League final at the Etihad Stadium.

But Real Madrid were the happier of the two teams after managing to stay within touching distance of their opponents largely thanks to a brace.

The French striker scored an expertly taken snapshot in the first half and a beautifully executed panenka penalty in the second half.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti beckons on fans to create an unforgettable second leg

Guardiola rues Man City's missed chances in Champions League win over Real Madrid

'What a game!!' - Reactions as Man City pass 'tricky' first test against Real Madrid in 7-goal thriller

Beyond keeping Real Madrid in the tie, Benzema’s brace bears some more significance, especially on a personal level.

Karim Benzema scored his 40th and 41st goal of the season on Tuesday night
Karim Benzema scored his 40th and 41st goal of the season on Tuesday night Imago

The French striker has now become the outright leading scorer in this season’s Champions League with 14 goals.

Benzema has now also matched the fourth-highest tally for a single Champions League season, a record previously held by Lionel Messi who scored 14 goals in the 2011/12 campaign.

Lionel Messi scored 14 goals in the 2011/12 Champions League season
Lionel Messi scored 14 goals in the 2011/12 Champions League season Pulse Nigeria

With nine goals in this season’s knockout stages, Benzema also surpasses Messi’s record of eight knockout goals, only Cristiano Ronaldo has more with 10.

Benzema has only needed 10 games to score 14 goals this season compared to Messi who did it in 11 games before getting knocked out in the semi-finals by Chelsea.

It becomes even more impressive when you realise that Benzema still has at least one more game this UCL season which gives him the chance to surpass Messi’s record.

Karim Benzema's hattrick seals a decisive 3-1 victory for Real Madrid against UEFA Champions League defending champions Chelsea
Karim Benzema’s hattrick seals a decisive 3-1 victory for Real Madrid against UEFA Champions League defending champions Chelsea Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond Messi, Benzema also could have a chance to match or surpass some other records with Lewandowski in joint-third for his 15 goals in the 2019/20 campaign.

From there on out it’s all Cristiano Ronaldo with 15 goals in 2017/18, 16 goals in 2015/16 and 17 goals in the 2013/14 season.

