How to cashout from La Liga with Bet9ja odds this weekend

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Bet9ja offers valuable odds on match week 2 games in the 2022/23 La Liga season

Bet9ja offers odds on La Liga games
Bet9ja offers odds on La Liga games

The 2022/23 La Liga season enters into the second match week and with this round of games comes yet another opportunity for punters to bet and win.

Here are the best and most likely odds for La Liga games this weekend on Bet9ja for punters to stake on and win.

Sevilla to win at home to Real Valladolid on Friday is valued at 1.55 odds on Bet9ja which is entirely possible.

Reigning La Liga champions, Real Madrid are valued at 1.68 odds on Bet9ja to win away at Celta Vigo in a stadium where they haven’t lost since 2014 and have won the previous four games.

Real Madrid are the reigning champions of La Liga
Real Madrid are the reigning champions of La Liga Pulse Nigeria

Atletico Madrid will host Villarreal on Sunday in their first home game of the season and have been valued at 1.95 odds.

Real Betis are going away to Mallorca on Saturday and have been valued at 1.33 odds to either win or draw this fixture in a stadium where they haven’t lost since 2013.

Atletico Madrid to avoid defeat at home to Villarreal is available on Bet9ja at 1.21 odds while the same outcome for Almeria away at Elche has been valued at 1.48 odds.

Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid pulse senegal

Over 1.5 goals between Sevilla and Real Valladolid is at 1.27 odds and the same outcome between Mallorca and Real Betis is valued at 1.33 odds.

The match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid is a historically high-scoring one as 23 of the previous 28 meetings have produced over 2.5 goals and that outcome is available for 1.68 odds this time.

Barcelona started their 2022/23 La Liga campaign with a 0-0 draw
Barcelona started their 2022/23 La Liga campaign with a 0-0 draw Pulse Nigeria

Both teams to score in that game is also available at 1.65 odds, while the same option between Real Sociedad and Barcelona is at 1.62 odds and over 2.5 goals at 1.77 odds.

Tunde Young

