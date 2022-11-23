The Group C match between Argentina v Mexico has some exciting options to pick from and we have analysed these options for you.
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Argentina v Mexico
Argentina lost their opening world cup game against Saudi Arabia and will be looking to bounce back when they face Mexico in their second round of games whereas, Mexico drew against Poland in their world cup opener.
Recommended articles
Over 2.5 goals
Argentina will be hoping to bounce back from their unexpected defeat to Saudi Arabia when they face Mexico. Both teams face off for the second round of their group stage games and we expect them to go against each other and score goals. The quality of their attacks will play a major role in the outcome of the game and both teams will be seeking a way to qualify for the round of 16 when they meet.
Argentina to win
Argentina needs to win against Mexico to give themselves a chance to qualify for the round of 16 games. A loss to Saudi Arabia was a big dent to their world cup hope based on the teams in their group. Lionel Messi and his team mates will come out blazing against the Mexican side and try to find a win in that game. This game is a must win for Argentina.
We have predicted Argentina to win against Mexico
Goal-goal
Argentina are vulnerable at the back with Saudi Arabia scoring two goals against them. We expect Mexico to test their defence line and also score against them. However, Mexico’s backline can not withstand the attacking threat of Argentina and we expect them to also concede in this game.
We have predicted both teams' scores for this game.
More from category
-
World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Belgium v Morocco
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Argentina v Mexico