Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Argentina v Mexico

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Argentina lost their opening world cup game against Saudi Arabia and will be looking to bounce back when they face Mexico in their second round of games whereas, Mexico drew against Poland in their world cup opener.

Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico
Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico

The Group C match between Argentina v Mexico has some exciting options to pick from and we have analysed these options for you.

Recommended articles

Argentina will be hoping to bounce back from their unexpected defeat to Saudi Arabia when they face Mexico. Both teams face off for the second round of their group stage games and we expect them to go against each other and score goals. The quality of their attacks will play a major role in the outcome of the game and both teams will be seeking a way to qualify for the round of 16 when they meet.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Pulse Nigeria

Argentina needs to win against Mexico to give themselves a chance to qualify for the round of 16 games. A loss to Saudi Arabia was a big dent to their world cup hope based on the teams in their group. Lionel Messi and his team mates will come out blazing against the Mexican side and try to find a win in that game. This game is a must win for Argentina.

We have predicted Argentina to win against Mexico

Argentina are vulnerable at the back with Saudi Arabia scoring two goals against them. We expect Mexico to test their defence line and also score against them. However, Mexico’s backline can not withstand the attacking threat of Argentina and we expect them to also concede in this game.

We have predicted both teams' scores for this game.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • World Cup live blog

    World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

  • Betting tips and odds for Belgium v Morocco

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Belgium v Morocco

  • Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Argentina v Mexico

Recommended articles

World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Belgium v Morocco

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Belgium v Morocco

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Argentina v Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Argentina v Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Poland v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Poland v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for England v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for England v USA

'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Brazil vs. Serbia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Brazil vs. Serbia

Trending

14 minutes added time in a world cup game

Qatar 2022: Why there is so much added time in Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022: Pulse Sports Matchday 3 Liveblog

Qatar 2022: Day 3 Live - Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia

Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection will be officially launched in 2023.

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

WWE Raw Results and Recap

WWE Raw Results, Recap: Omos victorious on return as Seth Rollins set to defend title in triple threat match at Survivor Series

Spain vs Costa Rica World Cup preview
Qatar 2022

Spain vs Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Morocco v Croatia
QATAR2022

Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?

Giroud, Mbappe, Rabiot score as France defeat Australia 4-1
QATAR 2022

Mbappe helps Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

FIFA World Cup 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings