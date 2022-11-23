Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Argentina v Mexico

Over 2.5 goals

Argentina will be hoping to bounce back from their unexpected defeat to Saudi Arabia when they face Mexico. Both teams face off for the second round of their group stage games and we expect them to go against each other and score goals. The quality of their attacks will play a major role in the outcome of the game and both teams will be seeking a way to qualify for the round of 16 when they meet.

Argentina to win

Argentina needs to win against Mexico to give themselves a chance to qualify for the round of 16 games. A loss to Saudi Arabia was a big dent to their world cup hope based on the teams in their group. Lionel Messi and his team mates will come out blazing against the Mexican side and try to find a win in that game. This game is a must win for Argentina.

Goal-goal

Argentina are vulnerable at the back with Saudi Arabia scoring two goals against them. We expect Mexico to test their defence line and also score against them. However, Mexico’s backline can not withstand the attacking threat of Argentina and we expect them to also concede in this game.