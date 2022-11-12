Betting tips for Premier League games this weekend

Odds for the Premier League

Manchester City v Brentford: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.37 odds

Tottenham v Leeds United: goal-goal @ 1.65 odds

Newcastle United v Chelsea: Newcastle to win @ 2.37 odds

Wolves v Arsenal: Arsenal to win @ 1.62

Total odds: 8.68 odds

*These games can be staked as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Manchester City v Brentford: Over 2.5 goals

Saturday, November 12, 13:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.37

Manchester City have been on a tremendous home form this season. They have not lost or drawn at home since the start of the season. Pep Guardiola’s men have scored an average of three goals in four of their last Premier League home games. We expect a goal fiesta in this match.

Tottenham v Leeds United: goal-goal

Saturday, November 12, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: goal-goal

Odds: 1.66

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao cup as they face Leeds United on Saturday. Both teams have played a goal-goal in five of their last seven meetings. Antonio Conte’s team have also conceded in four of their last five home games whereas Leeds United have scored in three of their last five away games in the Premier League.

Newcastle United v Chelsea: Newcastle to win

Saturday, November 12, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Newcastle to win

Odds: 2.37

A rejuvenated Newcastle side lock horns with an underperforming Chelsea side in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s team has been on a rise, having won their last four home games in the premier league. However, Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League games and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Newcastle United’s home form will be an issue for Chelsea come Saturday.

Wolves v Arsenal: Arsenal to win

Sunday, November 13, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Arsenal to win

Odds: 1.57