Our ticket includes Manchester City, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Arsenal respectively.
Betting tips for Premier League games this weekend
It is the final week of league football in the Premier League before heading to the World Cup. We have an accumulator of 8-odd from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend going into the World Cup.
Odds for the Premier League
Manchester City v Brentford: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.37 odds
Tottenham v Leeds United: goal-goal @ 1.65 odds
Newcastle United v Chelsea: Newcastle to win @ 2.37 odds
Wolves v Arsenal: Arsenal to win @ 1.62
Total odds: 8.68 odds
*These games can be staked as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Manchester City v Brentford: Over 2.5 goals
Saturday, November 12, 13:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.37
Manchester City have been on a tremendous home form this season. They have not lost or drawn at home since the start of the season. Pep Guardiola’s men have scored an average of three goals in four of their last Premier League home games. We expect a goal fiesta in this match.
Tottenham v Leeds United: goal-goal
Saturday, November 12, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: goal-goal
Odds: 1.66
Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao cup as they face Leeds United on Saturday. Both teams have played a goal-goal in five of their last seven meetings. Antonio Conte’s team have also conceded in four of their last five home games whereas Leeds United have scored in three of their last five away games in the Premier League.
Newcastle United v Chelsea: Newcastle to win
Saturday, November 12, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Newcastle to win
Odds: 2.37
A rejuvenated Newcastle side lock horns with an underperforming Chelsea side in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s team has been on a rise, having won their last four home games in the premier league. However, Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League games and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Newcastle United’s home form will be an issue for Chelsea come Saturday.
Wolves v Arsenal: Arsenal to win
Sunday, November 13, 20:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Arsenal to win
Odds: 1.57
With the premier league taking a break this weekend, the league leaders will be hoping to secure a win against Wolves so they can keep their top spot going into the world cup. Arsenal have won six of their last seven games in the Premier League and have also won three of their last four away games. Wolves have struggled this season and have lost their last two Premier League games.
