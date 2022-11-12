Betting tips for Premier League games this weekend

Stephen Oladehinde
It is the final week of league football in the Premier League before heading to the World Cup. We have an accumulator of 8-odd from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend going into the World Cup.

Our ticket includes Manchester City, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Arsenal respectively.

Odds for the Premier League

Manchester City v Brentford: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.37 odds

Tottenham v Leeds United: goal-goal @ 1.65 odds

Newcastle United v Chelsea: Newcastle to win @ 2.37 odds

Wolves v Arsenal: Arsenal to win @ 1.62

Total odds: 8.68 odds

*These games can be staked as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Saturday, November 12, 13:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.37

Manchester City have been on a tremendous home form this season. They have not lost or drawn at home since the start of the season. Pep Guardiola’s men have scored an average of three goals in four of their last Premier League home games. We expect a goal fiesta in this match.

Saturday, November 12, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: goal-goal

Odds: 1.66

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao cup as they face Leeds United on Saturday. Both teams have played a goal-goal in five of their last seven meetings. Antonio Conte’s team have also conceded in four of their last five home games whereas Leeds United have scored in three of their last five away games in the Premier League.

Saturday, November 12, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Newcastle to win

Odds: 2.37

A rejuvenated Newcastle side lock horns with an underperforming Chelsea side in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s team has been on a rise, having won their last four home games in the premier league. However, Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League games and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Newcastle United’s home form will be an issue for Chelsea come Saturday.

Sunday, November 13, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Arsenal to win

Odds: 1.57

With the premier league taking a break this weekend, the league leaders will be hoping to secure a win against Wolves so they can keep their top spot going into the world cup. Arsenal have won six of their last seven games in the Premier League and have also won three of their last four away games. Wolves have struggled this season and have lost their last two Premier League games.

Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

