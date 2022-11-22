Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Qatar v Senegal

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Senegal and Qatar both lost their first game of their world cup campaign and will face each other at the Al-Thumama Stadium by 2pm.

Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal
Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from their defeat which put them in a very tight position. If either of them comes out on top they will have a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

Recommended articles

The Group A match between Qatar and Senegal has some exciting options to pick from and we have analysed these options for you.

It is quite obvious on paper that Senegal have a better chance of winning this match but we all know that football is not played on paper. Having lost to Netherlands in their opening game, the Senegalese team will be hoping to bounce back with a win against Qatar. Senegal are a better team compared to Qatar with many experienced players in their ranks. A win for the Teranger Lions will give them a chance to qualify for the round of 16.

We have tipped Senegal to win against the host country Qatar.

Kalidou Koulibaly in action against Netherland
Kalidou Koulibaly in action against Netherland Pulse Nigeria

Qatar have not really shown quality in this tournament. Their first game against Ecuador was a below par performance and we are not expecting any surprises from them when they face the Teranger Lions of Senegal. The Senegalese team have the quality needed to see this game off in style and we expect them to win this game and score at least two goals against Qatar.

A win and over 1.5 goals for Senegal have been predicted.

We have seen how badly Qatar played in their first game against Ecuador which was really poor and hardly created any solid chances in that game. We are not expecting them to create any chances against Senegal and the game will be a one sided game. The Senegalese team have a solid backline to hold and withstand any attack brought to them by Qatar.

We are predicting a no goal for both teams.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Giroud, Mbappe, Rabiot score as France defeat Australia 4-1

    Mbappe help Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

  • Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Qatar v Senegal

  • Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Portugal v Ghana

Recommended articles

Mbappe help Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

Mbappe help Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Qatar v Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Qatar v Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Switzerland v Cameroon

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Switzerland v Cameroon

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

QATAR 2022 LIVE: FRANCE VS AUSTRALIA

QATAR 2022 LIVE: FRANCE VS AUSTRALIA

Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?

Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract terminated by Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract terminated by Manchester United

Where does Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina rank among World Cup upsets?

Where does Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina rank among World Cup upsets?

Trending

Don’t ask Portugal players about me – Ronaldo warns journalists ahead of Ghana game

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st to gain 500 million Instagram followers

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup live blog
LIVE BLOG

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

Benzema's absence could work out well for France
QATAR2022

Why Karim Benzema’s injury could be blessing in disguise for France

The England National team
QATAR 2022

Revealed: The most influential members of the England squad at the FIFA World Cup

Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on November 21, 2022.
UPDATE

Mason Greenwood's case pushed to next year

Qatar 2020: France vs Australia preview and prediction
Qatar 2022

France vs Australia: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

The two latest goals at the World Cup since 1966

Qatar 2022: World Cup records fall as Iran and Netherlands score late

Senegal battled gamely, but fell just short in defeat to the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup (IMAGO/Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
COMMENT

Qatar 2022: Without quality at both ends, pluck and gut can only carry Senegal so far