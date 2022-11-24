Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain v Germany

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

A giant clash between two formidable countries Spain and Germany in Group E is set to be held at the Al Khor stadium by 5pm for their second round group games.

Betting tips and odds for Spain v Germany
Betting tips and odds for Spain v Germany

The Group E match between Spain and Germany has some exciting options to pick from and we have analysed these options for you.

Recommended articles

Based on the quality of both teams we expect goals in this match. Spain scored seven un-replied goals against Costa Rica and Germany on the other hand were unlucky not to score more than one goal against Japan. Based on stats both teams have scored one or two goals in their last four international matches in all competitions. We expect an end to end attacking game from both countries.

We have predicted over 2.5 goals for this game.

Ferran Torres of Spain celebrates a goal
Ferran Torres of Spain celebrates a goal Pulse Nigeria

We can not take away the fact that both teams have enough attacking players to hurt each other. In their previous meetings both teams have scored against each other in three of their last five games. We are not expecting them to hold back but we are expecting them to score against each other in this encounter.

We have predicted both teams to score for this match.

Germany's midfielder Jamal Musiala
Germany's midfielder Jamal Musiala Pulse Nigeria

Spain and Germany are a team that plays on the front foot and will go at each other with the attacking players they both possess. The corner market is very good for games like this because both defence lines will be at alert all through the game and will concede many corners in the first half.

We have predicted over 4.5 corners in the first half for this match.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds for Spain v Germany

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain v Germany

  • Xherdan Shaqiri and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

    Qatar 2022: Switzerland vs Cameroon [Live]

  • From top left: Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham and Pablo Gavi.

    Youngsters who have impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales vs Iran

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales vs Iran

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain v Germany

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain v Germany

Qatar 2022: Switzerland vs Cameroon [Live]

Qatar 2022: Switzerland vs Cameroon [Live]

Youngsters who have impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Youngsters who have impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Revealed: The 10 most expensive Nike shoes ever including one that costs an 'incredible' N1.5 billion

Revealed: The 10 most expensive Nike shoes ever including one that costs an 'incredible' N1.5 billion

Pulse of the Day: Japan show how to feed a closed mouth 'wotoporiously' on Day 4 in Qatar 2022

Pulse of the Day: Japan show how to feed a closed mouth 'wotoporiously' on Day 4 in Qatar 2022

Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is happy and other viral football stories today

Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is happy and other viral football stories today

Why Kenyan athletes should be worried as Wada and AIU meet in Monaco

Why Kenyan athletes should be worried as Wada and AIU meet in Monaco

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Brazil v Serbia
QATAR2022

Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

President George Weah of Liberia with his son Timothy and rest of his family
QATAR 2022

'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

World Cup live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group fixtures, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, final fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

Spain recorded their biggest win at the World Cup with a blowout against an under par Costa Rica

Qatar 2022: Barcelona players shine as Spain humiliate Costa Rica in 7-0 thumping

Reactions as Spain begin World Cup campaign with Costa Rica thrashing
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Golden Boy for a reason' - Reactions as Gavi inspires in Spain's demolition of Costa Rica in World Cup opener