The Group E match between Spain and Germany has some exciting options to pick from and we have analysed these options for you.
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain v Germany
A giant clash between two formidable countries Spain and Germany in Group E is set to be held at the Al Khor stadium by 5pm for their second round group games.
Over 2.5 goals
Based on the quality of both teams we expect goals in this match. Spain scored seven un-replied goals against Costa Rica and Germany on the other hand were unlucky not to score more than one goal against Japan. Based on stats both teams have scored one or two goals in their last four international matches in all competitions. We expect an end to end attacking game from both countries.
We have predicted over 2.5 goals for this game.
Both team score
We can not take away the fact that both teams have enough attacking players to hurt each other. In their previous meetings both teams have scored against each other in three of their last five games. We are not expecting them to hold back but we are expecting them to score against each other in this encounter.
We have predicted both teams to score for this match.
First half over 4.5 corners
Spain and Germany are a team that plays on the front foot and will go at each other with the attacking players they both possess. The corner market is very good for games like this because both defence lines will be at alert all through the game and will concede many corners in the first half.
We have predicted over 4.5 corners in the first half for this match.
