Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain v Germany

Over 2.5 goals

Based on the quality of both teams we expect goals in this match. Spain scored seven un-replied goals against Costa Rica and Germany on the other hand were unlucky not to score more than one goal against Japan. Based on stats both teams have scored one or two goals in their last four international matches in all competitions. We expect an end to end attacking game from both countries.

We have predicted over 2.5 goals for this game.

Pulse Nigeria

Both team score

We can not take away the fact that both teams have enough attacking players to hurt each other. In their previous meetings both teams have scored against each other in three of their last five games. We are not expecting them to hold back but we are expecting them to score against each other in this encounter.

We have predicted both teams to score for this match.

Pulse Nigeria

First half over 4.5 corners

Spain and Germany are a team that plays on the front foot and will go at each other with the attacking players they both possess. The corner market is very good for games like this because both defence lines will be at alert all through the game and will concede many corners in the first half.