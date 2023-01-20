ADVERTISEMENT
BIOGRAPHY

Neymar Jr's biography: early life, career, family, awards

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Neymar Jr is a Brazilian footballer who plays for PSG

Neymar Jr
Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr is one of the most successful Brazilian players despite not winning the coveted World Cup trophy that the late Pele of Brazil won thrice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Name: Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior

Age: 30 years old

Date of birth: February 5, 1992

Nationality: Brazilian

Height: 1.75 m

Spouse: Jessica Turini

No of Children: 1

Neymar Jr
Neymar Jr Pulse Live Kenya

READ: The King who never wore the crown

Born to Nadine Santos and Neymar Santos Sr, Neymar Jr started his career at an early age and he was mentored at Santos, the club which the late Pele played for and won many trophies.

Santos held on to him when he was about 14 years when Real Madrid came calling for his services only for him to join Madrid rivals Barcelona in 2013.

Pele (left) and Neymar Jr
Pele (left) and Neymar Jr Pulse Live Kenya

A lot hasn't been said about his upbringing and Neymar loves keeping secrets of his family and loved ones.

Neymar started his senior career in football at Santos where he played for five years before joining Real Madrid.

He scored a maximum of 107 goals in 177 appearances for Santos at the time. His nature of scoring goals made it easy for Europe's top clubs to spot him at a tender age.

In 2013, Neymar moved to Barcelona for a transfer fee of $61.8 million (Sh7.6 billion) although rumours have it that Barcelona paid a higher transfer fee than this.

Neymar Jr (10) goes to the corner for a kick during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille at Parc des Princes on October 16, 2022
Neymar Jr (10) goes to the corner for a kick during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille at Parc des Princes on October 16, 2022 AFP

Neymar played 123 matches for Barcelona and he netted 68 goals in four years before switching to PSG.

His move to PSG made him the most expensive player in the history of football after the Parisians coughed a maximum of $240.2 million (Sh29.8 billion) to land his signature.

The star has already made 109 appearances for PSG and scored 80 goals.

Neymar has on the other hand made 124 appearances for Brazil and scored 77 goals thus tying with the late Pele at the top with the title of most goals for Brazil.

Neymar was born to Nadine Santos and Neymar Santos Sr and he has one sister. The Brazilian star has one child, David Lucca da Silva that was born in 2011.

Neymar Jr's son
Neymar Jr's son Pulse Live Kenya
  1. 1 Footballer of the Year Award
  2. 1 FIFA Puskas Award
  3. 4 Golden Boots
  4. 1 Champions League trophy
  5. 1 FIFA Club World Cup trophy
  6. 4 League 1 Titles
  7. 2 La Liga trophies
  8. 3 French Cup trophies
  9. 1 Spanish Super Cup trophy
  10. 2 French League Cup trophies
  11. 1 Brazilian Cup trophy
  12. 1 Copa Libertadores trophy
  13. 1 Confederations Cup trophy
  14. 1 Recopa Sudamericana trophy
  15. 1 Under-20 South American Championship trophy
  16. 4 French Super Cup trophies
  17. 1 Olympic medalist

Neymar Jr has a variety of cars including the Audi R8, Lamborghini Veneno, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lykan Hypersport, and Maserati MC12.

Neymar Jr
Neymar Jr Pulse Live Kenya

The Brazilian also owns a Range Rover that he moves around with while going mostly for training sessions with the PSG squad.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo spits as Lionel Messi walks near during the Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium on January 19, 2023.

    Ronaldo, Messi, & Mbappe shine as Neymar misses penalty in PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI

  • Neymar Jr

    Neymar Jr's biography: early life, career, family, awards

  • Antonio Conte

    Conte questions his future after losing three close friends

Recommended articles

Ronaldo, Messi, & Mbappe shine as Neymar misses penalty in PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI

Ronaldo, Messi, & Mbappe shine as Neymar misses penalty in PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI

Neymar Jr's biography: early life, career, family, awards

Neymar Jr's biography: early life, career, family, awards

Usain Bolt scammed as $12 million goes missing from his account

Usain Bolt scammed as $12 million goes missing from his account

Conte questions his future after losing three close friends

Conte questions his future after losing three close friends

Top 10 fun facts about Kylian Mbappe

Top 10 fun facts about Kylian Mbappe

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kylian Mbappe
LISTICLE

Top 10 fun facts about Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Danny Ings
TRANSFERS

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Antonio Conte
UPDATE

Conte questions his future after losing three close friends

Thomas Tuchel (Twitter/Fabrizio Romano)

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Neymar Jr
BIOGRAPHY

Neymar Jr's biography: early life, career, family, awards

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Usain Bolt scammed as $12 million goes missing from his account

Usain Bolt scammed as $12 million goes missing from his account

Cristiano Ronaldo spits as Lionel Messi walks near during the Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium on January 19, 2023.
GOATS

Ronaldo, Messi, & Mbappe shine as Neymar misses penalty in PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI