Neymar Jr's biography: early life, career, family, awards

Age: 30 years old

Date of birth: February 5, 1992

Nationality: Brazilian

Height: 1.75 m

Spouse: Jessica Turini

No of Children: 1

Neymar's early life

Born to Nadine Santos and Neymar Santos Sr, Neymar Jr started his career at an early age and he was mentored at Santos, the club which the late Pele played for and won many trophies.

Santos held on to him when he was about 14 years when Real Madrid came calling for his services only for him to join Madrid rivals Barcelona in 2013.

A lot hasn't been said about his upbringing and Neymar loves keeping secrets of his family and loved ones.

Neymar's career

Neymar started his senior career in football at Santos where he played for five years before joining Real Madrid.

He scored a maximum of 107 goals in 177 appearances for Santos at the time. His nature of scoring goals made it easy for Europe's top clubs to spot him at a tender age.

In 2013, Neymar moved to Barcelona for a transfer fee of $61.8 million (Sh7.6 billion) although rumours have it that Barcelona paid a higher transfer fee than this.

Neymar played 123 matches for Barcelona and he netted 68 goals in four years before switching to PSG.

His move to PSG made him the most expensive player in the history of football after the Parisians coughed a maximum of $240.2 million (Sh29.8 billion) to land his signature.

The star has already made 109 appearances for PSG and scored 80 goals.

Neymar has on the other hand made 124 appearances for Brazil and scored 77 goals thus tying with the late Pele at the top with the title of most goals for Brazil.

Family

Neymar was born to Nadine Santos and Neymar Santos Sr and he has one sister. The Brazilian star has one child, David Lucca da Silva that was born in 2011.

Awards

1 Footballer of the Year Award 1 FIFA Puskas Award 4 Golden Boots 1 Champions League trophy 1 FIFA Club World Cup trophy 4 League 1 Titles 2 La Liga trophies 3 French Cup trophies 1 Spanish Super Cup trophy 2 French League Cup trophies 1 Brazilian Cup trophy 1 Copa Libertadores trophy 1 Confederations Cup trophy 1 Recopa Sudamericana trophy 1 Under-20 South American Championship trophy 4 French Super Cup trophies 1 Olympic medalist

Cars

Neymar Jr has a variety of cars including the Audi R8, Lamborghini Veneno, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lykan Hypersport, and Maserati MC12.

