Barrow's Bologna inflict Scudetto heartbreak on Inter Milan after shock win

Inter will remain two points behind rivals AC Milan, who saw off Lazio to reclaim top spot at the weekend, after falling to a defeat following a bizarre mistake goalkeeper Ionut Radu.

Pulse Nigeria

Inter started well and took early lead when Ivan Perisic struck a superb left-footed goal to put them ahead inside the opening three minutes.

But Bologna struck back with a goal of theirs courtesy of former Inter star, Marko Arnautovic, who was assisted by Musa Barrow, to draw level with the Champions heading into the break.

In the second half, Inter found their host a hard nut to crack as they searched for the decisive winner.

Pulse Nigeria

However, a bizarre error from goalkeeper Radu, who made a mess of a back pass, allowed Sansone to score a second goal for Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Bologna held on stoutly to claim a very famous and unlikely win to derail Inter's title charge.

What the result means for both sides

A first defeat in the last 15 matches against Bologna means Inter miss the chance to go top despite a dominant display at Renato Dall'Ara.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nerazzurri failed to make their dominance count, attempting 26 shots on goal but still ended on the losing side.

Inter miss the chance to go top following the defeat, they remain in second spot, two points behind League leaders, AC Milan, with four matches to go.

Pulse Nigeria