Samba Boys dance around K Warriors in the R16 party, to face Croatia next

Brazil will continue their quest for a sixth World Cup title after taking South Korea to the cleaners.

Brazil thrash South Korea

Five-time World Champions Brazil have booked a place in the quarter-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after an impressive performance against South Korea.

They will face Croatia, who defeated Japan earlier on in the other round of 16 tie to determine who moves on to the semi-final.

Brazil showed they mean business in Qatar following a comfortable 4-1 win in the round of 16 encounters at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium on Monday.

The South American giants put on a four-star show to dispatch the Taeguk Warriors, with all their top guns coming to the party.

Neymar marked his return to fitness with a typical display, helping the Samba Boys build their win on the foundation of a blistering and flawless first-half performance.

Vinicius Junior (2-L) of Brazil celebrates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup match on December 5, 2022.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored one, a cool penalty, and assisted another goal, with Vinicius Junior matching his senior colleague with a goal and assist, too.

Other scorers on the day for the Samba Boys were Tottenham star, Richarlison and central midfielder, Lucas Paqueta.

Neymar celebrates after scoring a penalty in Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in Qatar
For South Korea, it was a disappointing end to what has been a good outing in Qatar, but Seung-Ho Paik ensured the result was more respectable after he exquisitely pulled a goal back 14 minutes from time.

Of course, it was nothing more than a consolation as the Taeguk Warriors exited the competition with their faces down.

Seung-Ho Paik celebrates his goal.
Earlier on, Croatia came from a goal down to see off another Asian giant the Samurai Blues of Japan in the round of 16.

The Blues shocked the 2018 finalist when Daizen Maeda put them 1-0 ahead in a solid opening 45 minutes.

However, Croatia banked on their superior experience to equalise ten minutes into the second half through Ivan Perisic.

Croatia defeated Japan on penalties to advance to the World Cup quarter-finals
There were no further goals in the encounter as the match served the first extra time so far in Qatar.

There was still nothing to separate both teams after extra time, with the match going to a penalty shootout, where Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic proved to be the difference.

Japan suffer penalty heartbreak
The 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb saved three of Japan's spot kicks as Croatia defeated the Blues 3-1 to reach another last eight.

The Europeans will now take on Brazil in what's expected to be an intriguing quarter-final clash.

