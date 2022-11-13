Brighton and Hove Albion are currently 7th on the English Premier League table with 21 points in 14 matches played prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?
A look into Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Recommended articles
Name: Brighton and Hove Albion
Establishment: 1901
Nickname: The Seagulls Albion
Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
Current club owners: Tony Bloom
Current manager: Roberto De Zerbi
Club captain: Lewis Carl Dunk
Current club Position: 7th
Brighton are in the rebuilding process after the exit of their former manager Graham Potter to Chelsea and some other key players also.
Brighton and Hove Albion have won a total of 5 trophies since their establishment in 190. Their latest trophy was lifted in 2011 after emerging as the winners of the English 3rd Tier Cup
- 1 English Supercup
- 2 English 3rd Tier Cups
- 2 English 4th Tier Cups
Brighton and Hove Albion are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.
Current Squad
- Robert Sanchez
- Thomas McGill
- Jason Steele
- Carl Rushworth
- Tariq Lamptey
- Adam Webster
- Lewis Dunk
- Joel Veltman
- Matt Clarke
- Jan Paul van Hecke
- Sam Packham
- Levi Colwill
- Pervis Estupinan
- James Furlong
- Antef Tsoungui
- Ed Turns
- Odeluga Offiah
- Alexis Mac Allister
- Pascal Grob
- Adam Lallana
- Jakub Moder
- Solly March
- Moises Caicedo
- Julio Enciso
- Kaoru Mitoma
- Taylor Richards
- Jensen Weir
- Reda Khadra
- Jack Hinchy
- Andrew Moran
- Cameron Peupion
- Jack Spong
- Billy Glimour
- Leandro Trossard
- Danny Welbeck
- Jeremy Sarmiento
- Deniz Undaz
- Lorent Tolaj
- Evan Ferguson
Did you know?
- The Seagulls were the only professional team in Sussex from 1920 to 2011 until Crawley Town were promoted to the Football League.
- Brighton and Hove Albion once played a friendly match against the New Zealand national team at the Goldstone in 1992.
- Phil Stant and Russell Osman played for the Albion after being dismissed as managers of Lincoln City and Plymouth Argyle respectively.
- The club was founded on 24 June 1901 at the Seven Stars public house in Ship Street, Brighton. Until 1998 it was believed that the Albion were formed in 1900 but this was in fact when Brighton and Hove Rangers were founded.
More from category
-
How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?
-
England vs USA match preview: Who can colonize all three points in Qatar?
-
Why Bale has quit using golf simulator and other stories making headlines in football today