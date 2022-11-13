How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Name: Brighton and Hove Albion

Establishment: 1901

Nickname: The Seagulls Albion

Stadium: American Express Community Stadium

Current club owners: Tony Bloom

Current manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Club captain: Lewis Carl Dunk

Current club Position: 7th

Brighton are in the rebuilding process after the exit of their former manager Graham Potter to Chelsea and some other key players also.

Brighton and Hove Albion have won a total of 5 trophies since their establishment in 190. Their latest trophy was lifted in 2011 after emerging as the winners of the English 3rd Tier Cup

1 English Supercup 2 English 3rd Tier Cups 2 English 4th Tier Cups

Brighton and Hove Albion are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

Current Squad

Robert Sanchez Thomas McGill Jason Steele Carl Rushworth Tariq Lamptey Adam Webster Lewis Dunk Joel Veltman Matt Clarke Jan Paul van Hecke Sam Packham Levi Colwill Pervis Estupinan James Furlong Antef Tsoungui Ed Turns Odeluga Offiah Alexis Mac Allister Pascal Grob Adam Lallana Jakub Moder Solly March Moises Caicedo Julio Enciso Kaoru Mitoma Taylor Richards Jensen Weir Reda Khadra Jack Hinchy Andrew Moran Cameron Peupion Jack Spong Billy Glimour Leandro Trossard Danny Welbeck Jeremy Sarmiento Deniz Undaz Lorent Tolaj Evan Ferguson

Did you know?

The Seagulls were the only professional team in Sussex from 1920 to 2011 until Crawley Town were promoted to the Football League.

Brighton and Hove Albion once played a friendly match against the New Zealand national team at the Goldstone in 1992.

