How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

An aerial view of American Express Community Stadium, home to Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club.
An aerial view of American Express Community Stadium, home to Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club.

Brighton and Hove Albion are currently 7th on the English Premier League table with 21 points in 14 matches played prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Name: Brighton and Hove Albion

Establishment: 1901

Nickname: The Seagulls Albion

Stadium: American Express Community Stadium

Current club owners: Tony Bloom

Current manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Club captain: Lewis Carl Dunk

Current club Position: 7th

Lewis Dunk of Brighton and Hove Albion in action on November 13, 2022.
Lewis Dunk of Brighton and Hove Albion in action on November 13, 2022. AFP

Brighton are in the rebuilding process after the exit of their former manager Graham Potter to Chelsea and some other key players also.

Brighton and Hove Albion have won a total of 5 trophies since their establishment in 190. Their latest trophy was lifted in 2011 after emerging as the winners of the English 3rd Tier Cup

  1. 1 English Supercup
  2. 2 English 3rd Tier Cups
  3. 2 English 4th Tier Cups

Brighton and Hove Albion are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

Brighton and Hove Albion Manager Roberto De Zerbi on November 13, 2022.
Brighton and Hove Albion Manager Roberto De Zerbi on November 13, 2022. AFP
  1. Robert Sanchez
  2. Thomas McGill
  3. Jason Steele
  4. Carl Rushworth
  5. Tariq Lamptey
  6. Adam Webster
  7. Lewis Dunk
  8. Joel Veltman
  9. Matt Clarke
  10. Jan Paul van Hecke
  11. Sam Packham
  12. Levi Colwill
  13. Pervis Estupinan
  14. James Furlong
  15. Antef Tsoungui
  16. Ed Turns
  17. Odeluga Offiah
  18. Alexis Mac Allister
  19. Pascal Grob
  20. Adam Lallana
  21. Jakub Moder
  22. Solly March
  23. Moises Caicedo
  24. Julio Enciso
  25. Kaoru Mitoma
  26. Taylor Richards
  27. Jensen Weir
  28. Reda Khadra
  29. Jack Hinchy
  30. Andrew Moran
  31. Cameron Peupion
  32. Jack Spong
  33. Billy Glimour
  34. Leandro Trossard
  35. Danny Welbeck
  36. Jeremy Sarmiento
  37. Deniz Undaz
  38. Lorent Tolaj
  39. Evan Ferguson
  • The Seagulls were the only professional team in Sussex from 1920 to 2011 until Crawley Town were promoted to the Football League.
  • Brighton and Hove Albion once played a friendly match against the New Zealand national team at the Goldstone in 1992.
Brighton Hove & Albion's Leandro Trossard under pressure from Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho on October 1, 2022, at Anfield.
Brighton Hove & Albion's Leandro Trossard under pressure from Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho on October 1, 2022, at Anfield. AFP
  • Phil Stant and Russell Osman played for the Albion after being dismissed as managers of Lincoln City and Plymouth Argyle respectively.
  • The club was founded on 24 June 1901 at the Seven Stars public house in Ship Street, Brighton. Until 1998 it was believed that the Albion were formed in 1900 but this was in fact when Brighton and Hove Rangers were founded.

