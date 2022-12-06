'There can never be two Mbappe's!'- Bukayo Saka on being compared to Kylian Mbappe

His counterpart Kylian Mbappe who plays for PSG and France is also unlocking new milestones in Qatar under Didier Deschamps.

Saka's red-hot form has brought about the debate if he could be the next Kylian Mbappe since he has really improved under Mikel Arteta and Gareth Southgate. The youngster has however quashed the comparisons.

AFP

"Thank you for the compliment but no. There's only one Kylian Mbappe. At the same time, there's only one me. I want to be myself and help the team in the best way I can.

"There are so many young players in the tournament, I can name so many. Even in our team, there's a young player who's doing unbelievably well in Jude Bellingham.

"I'm just happy we are all here and doing well. The priority is to win the tournament, not be player or young player of the tournament."

AFP

"For me, he's [Mbappe] one of the best players in the world. He's up there. Of course, we know the quality he has and as a team, we have to prepare to try and stop him. France have a lot of other quality players and we need to be aware of that." Said Saka.