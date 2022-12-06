WHAT'S BUZZIN

'There can never be two Mbappe's!'- Bukayo Saka on being compared to Kylian Mbappe

Fabian Simiyu
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal has quashed the comparisons that he could be the next Mbappe after impressing in Qatar

Bukayo Saka during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 5, 2022.

Bukayo Saka is living his best life in Qatar after starting for England in various World Cup matches and scoring when most needed by Gareth Southgate.

His counterpart Kylian Mbappe who plays for PSG and France is also unlocking new milestones in Qatar under Didier Deschamps.

Saka's red-hot form has brought about the debate if he could be the next Kylian Mbappe since he has really improved under Mikel Arteta and Gareth Southgate. The youngster has however quashed the comparisons.

Bukayo Saka celebrates his goal during the round of 16 match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup match between England and Senegal on December 4, 2022.
Bukayo Saka celebrates his goal during the round of 16 match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup match between England and Senegal on December 4, 2022. AFP

READ: Saka shines, Maguire makes assist, Bellingham sets record as England thrash Iran

"Thank you for the compliment but no. There's only one Kylian Mbappe. At the same time, there's only one me. I want to be myself and help the team in the best way I can.

"There are so many young players in the tournament, I can name so many. Even in our team, there's a young player who's doing unbelievably well in Jude Bellingham.

"I'm just happy we are all here and doing well. The priority is to win the tournament, not be player or young player of the tournament."

Kylian of team France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022.
Kylian of team France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022. AFP

"For me, he's [Mbappe] one of the best players in the world. He's up there. Of course, we know the quality he has and as a team, we have to prepare to try and stop him. France have a lot of other quality players and we need to be aware of that." Said Saka.

England will face France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on December 10 at 22:00 pm EAT.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

