Businessman who organised flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala convicted

David Henderson, 67, was convicted by a majority verdict of 10 to two over the death of the 28-year-old forward by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court.

The plane carrying Sala crashed into the English Channel on January 21, 2019, killing him and pilot David Ibbotson, 59.

Sala had signed for Cardiff City, who were then in the Premier League, for a club-record £15 million (18 million euros, $20 million) from French side Nantes.

It took the jury seven-and-a-half hours to convict Henderson, the aircraft operator, whom the trial heard had arranged the flight with football agent William "Willie" McKay.

He had asked Ibbotson to fly the plane as he was away on holiday with his wife in Paris.

Ibbotson, who regularly flew for Henderson, did not hold a commercial pilot's licence, a qualification to fly at night, and his rating to fly the single-engine Piper Malibu had expired.

The jury heard how just moments after finding out the plane had gone down, Henderson texted a number of people telling them to stay silent, warning it would "open a can of worms".

The former Royal Air Force officer admitted in court he had feared an investigation into his business dealings.

Prosecutor Martin Goudie said Henderson had been "reckless or negligent" in the way he operated the plane, putting his business above the safety of passengers.

In his closing speech, he claimed Henderson ran an "incompetent, undocumented and dishonest organisation".

Stephen Spence, defending, said his client's actions were "purely a paperwork issue" and had not led to a likelihood of danger.

He told the court the only difference between a commercial licence and the private licence held by Ibbotson was whether you could carry passengers for money or not, and not about ability.

Henderson had already admitted a separate offence of attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.

The judge granted Henderson bail to return to be sentenced for both offences on November 12.

He faces maximum sentences of five years' imprisonment for endangering the aircraft and two years for the lesser charge.

A British air accident investigation report published in March last year concluded Ibbotson was not licensed to fly the plane or to fly at night.

It assessed that he lost control and flew too fast as he tried to avoid bad weather, and that both he and Sala were affected by carbon monoxide poisoning before the crash.

Sala's body was recovered from the seabed in February 2019 but that of Ibbotson was never found.