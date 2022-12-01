Qatar 2022

Cameroon vs Brazil: Uphill battle for the Indomitable Lions; Preview

Cameroon and Brazil face off for their final group game in Qatar 2022 Group G

Brazil shook off injuries to Neymar and Danilo by beating Switzerland who are the team closest to them in FIFA rankings on the group, they are expected to line up a heavily rotated side against Cameroon, as they are already assured qualification.

Cameroon need to beat Brazil, and hope for favourable results in the other game of the group between Switzerland and Serbia.

Cameroon would try to join Senegal and Morocco as African teams in the knockout rounds.

Brazil have faced off against Cameroon in two previous World Cup games, both times ended in a heavy defeat for Cameroon.

Brazil World Cup squad
Brazil World Cup squad AFP

3-0 in their first meeting in the 1994 world cup and almost exactly 20 years after Brazil beat the central African side 4-1

Brazil have won both games they have played in Qatar 2022 so far, Cameroon lost to Switzerland in their opening game, and played out a draw with the Serbs.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to get his chance from the starting line-up, with Richarlison due for a rest after Brazil are confirmed in the round of sixteen, the Arsenal number 9 would want to prove to Tite he should be starting over his North London rival.

Gabriel Jesus is a Brazil jersey
Gabriel Jesus is a Brazil jersey AFP

Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench against Serbia to showcase one of the best performances at the world cup so far. He should be getting the nod to start from the first minute of the game for the first time all tournament. If his performance against Serbia is anything to bank on, the Brazilian defenders are up for a tasking outing.

Vincent Aboubakar for Cameroon
Vincent Aboubakar for Cameroon AFP

Ederson; Dani Alves, Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles; Bruno Guimaraes. Fabinho, Rodrygo; Antony, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

Devis Epassy; Collins Fai, Nicolas N'Koulou, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo; Frank Anguissa, Martin Hongla, Pierre Kunde; Bryan Mbeumo, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Brazil have players who are hungry and hoping to prove to the manager that they deserve more game time, it would not matter that Brazil are resting players, it should be a comfortable win for them.

