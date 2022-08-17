TRANSFERS

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

7 famous players who are surprisingly still free agents two weeks into the 2022/23 football season

7 top free agents still searching for clubs in 2022
7 top free agents still searching for clubs in 2022

The 2022/23 season is now well and truly underway and most clubs have already finished with their transfer business despite the window still open till the end of the month.

However, several players still remain without a club, a good number of whom are well-known in the football world.

Here are 7 free agents still available to be signed this season without a transfer fee in no particular order.

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is still without a club following the expiration of his two-year contract with Manchester United.

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is still a free agent
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is still a free agent AFP

The 35-year-old has been linked with multiple teams including Nice, Villarreal and most recently Valencia and it is expected that he will eventually get signed as he still has some quality despite being old.

Brazilian left fullback Marcelo became a free agent this summer after 16 seasons at Real Madrid but is yet to find a new club.

Marcelo at his farewell ceremony
Marcelo at his farewell ceremony Twitter

The defender is 34 years old and intends to keep on playing but offers have reportedly been harder to come by than anticipated.

Another 34-year-old Brazilian without a club, Willian recently rescinded his contract at Corinthians because of threats to his life.

Willian Corinthians (Sports Press Photo IMAGO)
Willian Corinthians (Sports Press Photo IMAGO) Pulse Nigeria

The winger is reported to currently be training with English club Fulham where he is expected to sign on a free transfer.

Unlike other names on the list, Andrea Belotti is actually in and around his prime and the 28-year-old is assessing his options having become a free agent upon the expiration of his contract at Torino.

Andrea Belotti
Andrea Belotti AFP

Belotti is widely expected to join AS Roma as he favours a move there and they continue to find the best deal for all parties involved.

27-year-old midfielder Florian Grillitsch is one of the most attractive free agents as he is in his prime years and available without a transfer fee following the expiration of his contract at Hoffenheim.

Florian Grillitsch
Florian Grillitsch AFP

The Austrian international has been reported to be on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester United and also strongly linked with a move to Brighton.

Former Manchester United wonderkid Adnan Januzaj is now 27 years old and without a club having ran out his contract at Real Sociedad.

Belgian international Adnan Januzaj
Belgian international Adnan Januzaj AFP

The Belgian winger has been strongly linked with a move to Everton and West Ham are also said to be interested with manager David Moyes a big admirer because of their time together at Manchester United in 2013.

Another ex-Manchester United player, Juan Mata has been a free agent since the expiration of his contract in June but is yet to find a new club.

Juan Mata
Juan Mata AFP

The 34-year-old reportedly turned down offers from the United States in hopes of still playing at the top level which is proving tougher than he had envisaged.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Could Britain's richest man be the solution to Manchester United's problems?

    Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

  • 7 top free agents still searching for clubs in 2022

    Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

  • Victor Ikpeba believes Arsenal will lose out of the Top 4

    Ikpeba gives major reason why Arsenal will fumble Top 4 again this season

Recommended articles

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Ikpeba gives major reason why Arsenal will fumble Top 4 again this season

Ikpeba gives major reason why Arsenal will fumble Top 4 again this season

Ikpeba advises Manchester United to grant Cristiano Ronaldo his wishes

Ikpeba advises Manchester United to grant Cristiano Ronaldo his wishes

Hellas Verona slammed with €15000 fine, face investigation over alleged Osimhen racist chants

Hellas Verona slammed with €15000 fine, face investigation over alleged Osimhen racist chants

Anthony Joshua preaches discipline ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua preaches discipline ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo is et to be allowed to exit the club this summer according to reports
TRANSFERS

Manchester United finally resigned to losing Ronaldo

Liverpool forward Mohamed has made a generous donation in his hometown to help rebuild a church after a fire tragedy

Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

[FILE] Former FKF President Nick Mwendwa (in pink) meets President elect William Ruto in a past function
FOOTBALL

Nick Mwendwa breaks long social media silence, congratulates Ruto

Manchester United's deal for Adrien Rabiot have fallen apart following the player's 'outrageous' wage request
TRANSFERS

Manchester United in limbo as deal with Ronaldo's former teammate fall apart

Pulse Sports previews 10 songs that should feature in the upcoming FIFA 23 Soundtracks

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: 10 global songs that should feature

Chelsea set to sign Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan

Chelsea set to complete the €20 million signing of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei

Doha will be one of five Qatari cities to host the World from November to December 2022
QATAR 2022

PHOTO STORY: Doha beautified ahead of World Cup with pictures of Mane, Onana, others

Victor Ikpeba Manchester United Players

'Manchester United players are lazy, lack character' - Victor Ikpeba fumes