Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

However, several players still remain without a club, a good number of whom are well-known in the football world.

Here are 7 free agents still available to be signed this season without a transfer fee in no particular order.

Edinson Cavani

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is still without a club following the expiration of his two-year contract with Manchester United.

AFP

The 35-year-old has been linked with multiple teams including Nice, Villarreal and most recently Valencia and it is expected that he will eventually get signed as he still has some quality despite being old.

Marcelo

Brazilian left fullback Marcelo became a free agent this summer after 16 seasons at Real Madrid but is yet to find a new club.

Twitter

The defender is 34 years old and intends to keep on playing but offers have reportedly been harder to come by than anticipated.

Willian

Another 34-year-old Brazilian without a club, Willian recently rescinded his contract at Corinthians because of threats to his life.

Pulse Nigeria

The winger is reported to currently be training with English club Fulham where he is expected to sign on a free transfer.

Andrea Belotti

Unlike other names on the list, Andrea Belotti is actually in and around his prime and the 28-year-old is assessing his options having become a free agent upon the expiration of his contract at Torino.

AFP

Belotti is widely expected to join AS Roma as he favours a move there and they continue to find the best deal for all parties involved.

Florian Grillitsch

27-year-old midfielder Florian Grillitsch is one of the most attractive free agents as he is in his prime years and available without a transfer fee following the expiration of his contract at Hoffenheim.

AFP

The Austrian international has been reported to be on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester United and also strongly linked with a move to Brighton.

Adnan Januzaj

Former Manchester United wonderkid Adnan Januzaj is now 27 years old and without a club having ran out his contract at Real Sociedad.

AFP

The Belgian winger has been strongly linked with a move to Everton and West Ham are also said to be interested with manager David Moyes a big admirer because of their time together at Manchester United in 2013.

Juan Mata

Another ex-Manchester United player, Juan Mata has been a free agent since the expiration of his contract in June but is yet to find a new club.

AFP