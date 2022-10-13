UCL

Salah scores Champions League FASTEST-EVER treble, but who holds other hat-trick records?

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Timed at six minutes and 12 seconds, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score the fastest Champions League treble in a 7-1 victory over Rangers.

Mohamed Salah celebrates hattrick against Rangers
Mohamed Salah celebrates hattrick against Rangers

Liverpool recorded what was their second-most convincing win in what could be regard as a terrible start to the season, with Mohamed Salah scoring the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as trounced Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox.

Read Also

The Egyptian who failed to record a single goal when Liverpool scored this much in a single game this season - a 9-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth - came off the bench to score three second-half goals in just six minutes and 12 seconds.

This hattrick makes Salah the player to scored in the shortest possible time in a Champions League game, surpassing Bafetimbi Gomis' 8 mins hattrick in Lyon's 7-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in 2011.

Salah's treble is timed at six minutes and 12 seconds. So far, Mike Newell still holds the record for quickest ever 'perfect' hat-trick, scoring with his left foot, right foot and head in a spell of only nine minutes.

  1. 7 mins - Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool, 12/10/22)
  2. 8 mins - Bafetimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/2011)
  3. 9 mins - Mike Newell (Blackburn 4-1 Rosenborg, 06/12/1995)
  4. 11 mins - Raheem Sterling (Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta, 22/10/2019)
  5. 11 mins - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo, 08/12/2015)
  6. 11 mins - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 7-1 Salzburg, 08/03/22)
  1. 8 - Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 7, Juventus 1)
  2. 6 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund 1, Bayern Munich 4, Barcelona 1)
  3. 4 - Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
  4. 3 - Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus 2, AC Milan 1), Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich), Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar Donetsk), Neymar (Barcelona 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2)
  • 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2015/16)
  • 2 - Karim Benzema (2021/22)
  • 2 - Robert Lewandowski (2021/22)
  • 2 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2016/17)
  • 2 - Lionel Messi (2011/12, 2016/17)
  • 2 - Luiz Adriano (2014/15)
  • 2 - Mario Gomez (2011/12)

At 18 years and 113 days, Raul Gonzalez is the youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick. He scored a treble in Real Madrid's 6-1 win over Ferencvaros in October 1995.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema AFP

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema is the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick. At 34 years and 108 days, Benzema scored three for Real Madrid in a 3-1 away victory at Chelsea in April 2022.

  • Marco van Basten (AC Milan 4-0 IFK Goteborg, 25/11/1992)
  • Faustino Asprilla (Newcastle United 3-2 Barcelona, 17/09/1997)
  • Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Maccabi Haifa 3-0 Olympiacos, 24/09/2002)
  • Wayne Rooney (Manchester United 6-2 Fenerbahce, 28/09/2004)
  • Vincenzo Iaquinta (Udinese 3-0 Panathinaikos, 14/09/2004)
  • Grafite (Wolfsburg 3-1 CSKA Moskva, 15/09/2009)
  • Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto 6-0 BATE Borisov, 17/09/2014)
  • Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019)
  • Mislav Orsic (Dinamo 4-0 Atalanta, 18/09/2019)
  • Sebastien Haller (Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax, 15/9/2021)
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan

    'We do not deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says after Barcelona's 3-3 draw

  • Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

    Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

  • Mohamed Salah celebrates hattrick against Rangers

    Salah scores Champions League FASTEST-EVER treble, but who holds other hat-trick records?

Recommended articles

'We do not deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says after Barcelona's 3-3 draw

'We do not deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says after Barcelona's 3-3 draw

Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

Salah scores Champions League FASTEST-EVER treble, but who holds other hat-trick records?

Salah scores Champions League FASTEST-EVER treble, but who holds other hat-trick records?

'Europa welcomes you' - Reactions as Inter Milan hold Barcelona to 3-3 draw at Camp Nou

'Europa welcomes you' - Reactions as Inter Milan hold Barcelona to 3-3 draw at Camp Nou

‘Never write off the King!’ - Reactions as fans hail Mo Salah after Liverpool’s demolition of Rangers

‘Never write off the King!’ - Reactions as fans hail Mo Salah after Liverpool’s demolition of Rangers

A positionless player for a positionless manager - how Nkunku will fit into Graham Potter's system at Chelsea

A positionless player for a positionless manager - how Nkunku will fit into Graham Potter's system at Chelsea

Trending

Mohamed Salah celebrates hattrick against Rangers
UCL

Salah scores Champions League FASTEST-EVER treble, but who holds other hat-trick records?

Reactions as Inter Milan hold Barcelona to 3-3 draw at Camp Nou
UCL

'Europa welcomes you' - Reactions as Inter Milan hold Barcelona to 3-3 draw at Camp Nou

Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň
UCL

Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

How would Cristopher Nkunku fit in at Chelsea

A positionless player for a positionless manager - how Nkunku will fit into Graham Potter's system at Chelsea

Gor Mahia head coach Johnathan McKinstry on October 8, 2022.
KPL

Gor Mahia ready to unleash their 'beast mode' in the 2022/23 season

From left: Sadio Mane, Mohammed Kudus and Mohamed Salah
OPINION

5 African players to watch today in the Champions League

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

From left: Rafael Leao, Massimiliano Allegri and Kylian Mbappe
TRENDING

Must read top trending football stories today