UCL

'Beautiful to watch' - Chelsea fans laud 'Potter ball' as Blues humble Milan twice in 7 days

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea fans have reacted on social media after their side's second win over the Scudetto champions once again.

Chelsea defeated AC Milan 2-0 in the UCL on Tuesday night
Chelsea defeated AC Milan 2-0 in the UCL on Tuesday night

Chelsea travelled to the San Siro to play AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night, October 11, 2022.

Read Also

The Blues had won the contest emphatically at the Bridge in the reverse fixture last week as Graham Potter's men were looking for their second win in the Champions League this season.

The opening stages of the game were intense as both sides jostled for possession, with Milan hoping to avoid a repeat of last week's stinker.

However, it was the visitors who opened the scoring in the 21st minute after Mason Mount went down in the Milan box after a challenge from Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

Referee Daniel Siebert gave Tomori his marching orders for the challenge before Jorginho stepped up and cooly slotted past Ciprian Tătărușanu to give Chelsea the 1-0 lead on his 200th appearance for the Blues.

Jorginho opened the scoring for Chelsea against AC Milan on his 200th appearance for the club
Jorginho opened the scoring for Chelsea against AC Milan on his 200th appearance for the club Twitter

The Blues dominated possession from there on and soon capitalized on their number's advantage after Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was latched on to a pass from Mason Mount in the 32nd minute to double Chelsea's advantage.

Aubameyang's strike was the final action of the first half as Chelsea held on to a solid 2-0 advantage at the break.

Chelsea continued to dominate in the second period as the hosts failed to really trouble the Blues' defense for the majority of the second 45.

Aubameyang scored Chelsea's second goal against AC Milan in the UCL on Tuesday night
Aubameyang scored Chelsea's second goal against AC Milan in the UCL on Tuesday night Twitter

In the end, the Blues ran out victorious with all three points, sealing their second victory in the Champions League and topping their group with two matches to go in the group stage.

Following the result for Chelsea, here's how Blues fans have reacted on social media:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • PSG drew 1-1 with Benfica on Tuesday night in the Champions League

    'So they can't win Benfica?' -Reactions as Mbappe's PSG extend winless run to 3 games

  • Chelsea defeated AC Milan 2-0 in the UCL on Tuesday night

    'Beautiful to watch' - Chelsea fans laud 'Potter ball' as Blues humble Milan twice in 7 days

  • Reactions to Allegri as Juventus lose to Maccabi Haifa

    'Allegri should be flogged' - Reactions as Juventus lose to Maccabi Haifa

Recommended articles

'So they can't win Benfica?' -Reactions as Mbappe's PSG extend winless run to 3 games

'So they can't win Benfica?' -Reactions as Mbappe's PSG extend winless run to 3 games

'Beautiful to watch' - Chelsea fans laud 'Potter ball' as Blues humble Milan twice in 7 days

'Beautiful to watch' - Chelsea fans laud 'Potter ball' as Blues humble Milan twice in 7 days

'Allegri should be flogged' - Reactions as Juventus lose to Maccabi Haifa

'Allegri should be flogged' - Reactions as Juventus lose to Maccabi Haifa

'No Haaland, No Party' Reactions as Manchester City held in Copenhagen

'No Haaland, No Party' Reactions as Manchester City held in Copenhagen

Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

Olympian Dennis Ombachi opens up on battling depression

Olympian Dennis Ombachi opens up on battling depression

Trending

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Fans have continued to show support for Enock Mwepu on social media following his retirement

'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

Iniesta sends warning to Barcelona ahead of clash against Inter Milan
UCL

Iniesta sends warning to Barcelona ahead of clash against Inter Milan

Luis Diaz with teammate Mohamed Salah
PREMIER LEAGUE

More heartbreak for Klopp as Liverpool player ruled out till after the World Cup

Enock Mwepu goals

VIDEO: 5 mind-blowing goals Enock Mwepu scored prior to his sudden retirement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II trailer features a star-studded line up
GAMING

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and others feature in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer

Mikel Arteta showed Aubameyang the way out of the Emirates.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang recounts feud with Arteta, claims he can't handle 'big players'

A screenshot of Neymar dancing in training.
UCL

Video: Brazilian superstar Neymar 'ready' to dance against Benfica in the UCL