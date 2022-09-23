Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in danger of being DEPORTED

AFP

The London club shockingly sacked Tuchel after a relatively poor start to the season, culminating in a narrow defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

New owner, Todd Boehly wasted little time in dismissing the German tactician and has since replaced him with Graham Potter from Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, according to a report from Mailonline, the 49-year-old could be in another trouble as he faces deportation in the UK.

Tuchel facing more trouble after Chelsea’s sack

Tuchel’s shock exit from the Blues could land him more trouble, this time with immigration as he faces possible deportation.

Due to Brexit-related issues, Tuchel has just 90 days from his sacking to legally remain in the UK after arriving on a post-Brexit Governing Body Endorsement visa, per Mailonline.