Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in danger of being DEPORTED

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could find himself in more trouble, this time with immigration authorities in the United Kingdom.
Things could go from bad to worse for the German coach after he was sacked by the Blues following a poor start to the season.
The London club shockingly sacked Tuchel after a relatively poor start to the season, culminating in a narrow defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
New owner, Todd Boehly wasted little time in dismissing the German tactician and has since replaced him with Graham Potter from Brighton and Hove Albion.
However, according to a report from Mailonline, the 49-year-old could be in another trouble as he faces deportation in the UK.
Tuchel’s shock exit from the Blues could land him more trouble, this time with immigration as he faces possible deportation.
Due to Brexit-related issues, Tuchel has just 90 days from his sacking to legally remain in the UK after arriving on a post-Brexit Governing Body Endorsement visa, per Mailonline.
The former PSG and Borussia Dortmund coach is still staying around the Chelsea training ground in Cobham and will act according to the country’s rules, according to a representative.
