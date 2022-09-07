PREMIER LEAGUE

SHOCKING! Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after Champions League heartbreak

The Blues have parted with their Champions League-winning German manager.

Premier League club Chelsea has sacked its manager, Thomas Tuchel, after a poor start to the 2022/2023 season.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during his time with the club," the club stated in a statement.

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea lacked hunger in their loss to Dinamo Zagreb AFP

The German coach has left the London side after just seven (7) matches into the new season.

His sack comes as a shock despite a poor performance and defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening game of the 2022-23 Champions League season.

Thomas Tuchel leaves with Chelsea 6th on the Premier League standings. (Twitter/Fabrizio Romano) Pulse Nigeria

Mislav Orsic netted the only goal as Croatian giant Dinamo Zagreb defeated the former Champions League winners 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Speaking further about the decision to sack the 49-year-old, the club noted it was the right time to make the transition to take the club forward.

Todd Boehly wins race to buy Chelsea Twitter

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," the club added in the statement.

With Tuchel gone, Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches until the club appoints a new head coach.

The former PSG boss was appointed as Chelsea in January 2021 and promised to build a team nobody wants to play against under former owner, Roman Abramovich.

Thomas Tuchel Getty Images

He kept to his promise as he led the Blues to Champions League glory in his first season with the club.

In 2021-22, Chelsea reached both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup final and finished a respectable third in the Premier League.

