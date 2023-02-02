Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

The deal collapsed in the window's final minutes, and PSG accused Chelsea of submitting incorrect documents thrice prior to the window's closure.

Chelsea have distanced themselves from the allegations by blaming the technology, especially computer defects on the failed transfer.

PSG were angered by Chelsea's acts for they know the qualities that Ziyech poses and what the 29-year-old was taking to Parc des Princes.

Ziyech had travelled to France to finalise his move and he had already discussed and agreed on personal terms with PSG.

The Chelsea winger tried to take things into his own hands by talking to the club owner Todd Boehly but nothing changed.

He even tried to use his own money to speed up the process but it was all in vain as the clock was ticking down real quick.

The winger has been sidelined by Graham Potter on several and occasions and things might go from bad to worse after Chelsea made several signings upfront.

The fact however remains that things would have been complicated a bit had he moved to PSG because of competition.