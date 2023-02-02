ADVERTISEMENT
THE BLUES

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ziyech failed to secure his move to PSG in the final minutes of the January transfer window

Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea are under fire for failing to see Hakim Ziyech's deal to French giants PSG go through during the 2023 January transfer window from both football pundits and Parisian fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The deal collapsed in the window's final minutes, and PSG accused Chelsea of submitting incorrect documents thrice prior to the window's closure.

Chelsea have distanced themselves from the allegations by blaming the technology, especially computer defects on the failed transfer.

Hakim Ziyech contests with Thiago Alacantara in Chelsea vs Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League
Hakim Ziyech contests with Thiago Alacantara in Chelsea vs Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League AFP

READ: From grass to grace- The humbling story of Hakim Ziyech

PSG were angered by Chelsea's acts for they know the qualities that Ziyech poses and what the 29-year-old was taking to Parc des Princes.

Ziyech had travelled to France to finalise his move and he had already discussed and agreed on personal terms with PSG.

The Chelsea winger tried to take things into his own hands by talking to the club owner Todd Boehly but nothing changed.

He even tried to use his own money to speed up the process but it was all in vain as the clock was ticking down real quick.

Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

The winger has been sidelined by Graham Potter on several and occasions and things might go from bad to worse after Chelsea made several signings upfront.

The fact however remains that things would have been complicated a bit had he moved to PSG because of competition.

2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr are all playing for the French giants, which means he would have been the backup option.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Antony (left) paves way for Jadon Sancho

    Sancho handed new role after returning to Manchester United

  • Hakim Ziyech

    Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

  • Jentrix Shikangwa

    Shikangwa adds more to her tally in Tanzania league

Recommended articles

Stavnar, Melecka win 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am

Stavnar, Melecka win 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am

Sancho handed new role after returning to Manchester United

Sancho handed new role after returning to Manchester United

Reigning Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir confirmed for London Marathon

Reigning Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir confirmed for London Marathon

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Shikangwa adds more to her tally in Tanzania league

Shikangwa adds more to her tally in Tanzania league

Leopards upset Bullets, Talanta wreck Wazito

Leopards upset Bullets, Talanta wreck Wazito

How Ten Hag's phone call to complete unlikely transfer failed

How Ten Hag's phone call to complete unlikely transfer failed

January deadline day transfer winners & losers list

January deadline day transfer winners & losers list

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chelsea's new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk
FA

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Sergio Kun Aguero
FOOTBALL

Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag
MAN UTD

How Ten Hag's phone call to complete unlikely transfer failed

From left: Marcel Sabitzer, Hakim Ziyech and Enzo Fernandez
TRANSFERS

January deadline day transfer winners & losers list

Police FC (Photo/ Courtesy)
FKF PL

Kenya Police thrash hapless Mathare United

Brigid Kosgei wins the 2020 Women's London Marathon (Photo: Courtesy/Twitter)

Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Hakim Ziyech
THE BLUES

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

Fortune Sacco
FOOTBALL

NSL side Fortune Sacco refutes disbandment reports