TRANSFERS

Chelsea eye Burkina Faso star as 11th defensive target of the summer

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba has been touted as a cheaper alternative for Chelsea should their chase for Leicester City's £85m defender ultimately fall through.

Edmond Tapsoba(L) to Chelsea?
Edmond Tapsoba(L) to Chelsea?

.Chelsea have so far been frustrated in their attempts to secure the services of Leicester City center-back Wesley Fofana this summer.

The Blues are hellbent on acquiring the 23-year-old Frenchman's services this summer before the transfer deadline, but they have so far failed to budge to Leicester's asking price.

Chelsea's latest offer of around £70m million has already been rejected by Leicester with the Foxes coach Brendan Rodgers publicly stating his intention to keep the Frenchman this summer.

Chelsea are looking to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City this summer
Chelsea are looking to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City this summer Imago

Chelsea have not yet given up on signing the Frenchman who is valued by Leicester at £85 million,

However, the latest reports now claim that another name has been internally discussed as an option for the London giants if they are unable to reach an agreement with Leicester this summer.

Chelsea could now look in the direction of Bayer Leverkusen center-back Edmond Tapsoba if they are unable to prize Wesley Fofana out of Leicester City this summer according to reports in Sky Germany.

The 23-year-old Burkina Faso international has excelled for Leverkusen in recent campaigns, establishing himself as one of the best young defenders in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba is a possible target for Chelsea this summer
Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba is a possible target for Chelsea this summer POOL

The center-back could be tempted by a move to the Premier League, but Chelsea are unlikely to get him for cheap.

Leverkusen are notorious for slapping premium prices on their top talents whenever suitors rally.

Tapsoba boasts a market value of £31.5m according to Transfermarkt.

Regardless Chelsea can expect Leverkusen to demand a fee of almost twice as much, if not more.

The Leverkusen still has over three years remaining on his current contract with the Bavarians and the Blues would need to act fast with less than a week away from the dawn of the transfer window.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Edmond Tapsoba(L) to Chelsea?

    Chelsea eye Burkina Faso star as 11th defensive target of the summer

  • James Milner took Virgil Van Dijk to task for his defending during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United

    Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

  • Timothy Noor Ouma signs for Swedish club Idrottsföreningen Elfsborg

    Kenyan teen signs up for Swedish top flight team

Recommended articles

Chelsea eye Burkina Faso star as 11th defensive target of the summer

Chelsea eye Burkina Faso star as 11th defensive target of the summer

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Kenyan teen signs up for Swedish top flight team

Kenyan teen signs up for Swedish top flight team

At long last, Cricket is back

At long last, Cricket is back

Chelsea youngster set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan

Chelsea youngster set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan

Sigh of relief for French star after agreeing to join Lecce on loan

Sigh of relief for French star after agreeing to join Lecce on loan

Trending

Alexander Isak
TRANSFERS

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

James Milner took Virgil Van Dijk to task for his defending during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United
SOLACE

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Mohamed Bayo has been relegated to Lille's reserve team
LIGUE 1

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

Anthony Joshua has been sent words of encouragement by Lewis Hamilton

'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

BetAfriQ launches 90 days of fortune campaign ahead of World Cup
BETTING

BetAfriQ launches "90 days of fortune" campaign ahead of World Cup

Benfica, Maccabi Haifa and Viktoria Plzen are the latest qualifiers for the Champions League group stages.
UCL

Playoff Review: Eagles of Benfica destory Kyiv, Maccabi & Viktoria qualify

Chelsea's Callum Hudson Odoi in action during a friendly with Udinese Calcio on July 29, 2022 at the Friuli - Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy
TRANSFER

Chelsea youngster set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan

Samuel Yves Umtiti (R) of FC Barcelona, Barca team in action during the match between FC Barcelona and the A-League All Stars at Accor Stadium. Sydney Olympic Park Australia on May 26, 2022
TRANSFER

Sigh of relief for French star after agreeing to join Lecce on loan