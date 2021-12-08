RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

China's cash-strapped Guangzhou name Zheng Zhi as player-coach

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Zheng Zhi has captained China and his club side

Zheng Zhi has captained China and his club side Creator: Roslan RAHMAN
Zheng Zhi has captained China and his club side Creator: Roslan RAHMAN

Eight-time Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou FC have appointed Zheng Zhi as player-coach, with the club fighting for its future because of a debt crisis at owners China Evergrande.

Recommended articles

The 41-year-old, a midfielder who played in the English Premier League for Charlton Athletic, takes charge of China's most successful football team following the sacking two months ago of Fabio Cannavaro.

Zheng, a club stalwart who captained China, has been taking training at Guangzhou since the end of November, state news agency Xinhua said.

The CSL resumes this weekend after a four-month break, but the club have reportedly been unable to pay the players' salaries.

"We hope all the club's coaches, players and staff will summon a strong sense of honour, responsibility and team spirit to put all our difficulties behind us... and do our utmost to complete this season's match obligations," the club said in a statement.

Zheng will act as "executive head coach as well as a player".

Reacting to Zheng's appointment, one football fan wrote on the Twitter-like Weibo: "It's a pretty bold move to take over at a time like this."

Evergrande acquired then second-tier Guangzhou in 2010 and ushered in a period of great success bolstered by the arrival of big-name players and coaches. 

Brazilian international midfielder Paulinho arrived from Tottenham Hotspur and the Italian World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi took over as coach, with his compatriot Cannavaro most recently in charge.

The club won the Asian Champions League in 2013 and 2015.

But China Evergrande, a major property developer, has been struggling for months under a $300 million debt pile exacerbated by Beijing's drive to curb excessive leverage in the real estate industry.

The CSL once had a reputation for lavish spending, but the money has dried up dramatically in the last couple of years and champions Jiangsu FC folded earlier this year.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Error-strewn Leicester head to Napoli seeking Europa League spot

Error-strewn Leicester head to Napoli seeking Europa League spot

Murkomen solitary goal enough as Bunge FC beats EALA

Murkomen solitary goal enough as Bunge FC beats EALA

China's cash-strapped Guangzhou name Zheng Zhi as player-coach

China's cash-strapped Guangzhou name Zheng Zhi as player-coach

Atletico qualify as Liverpool complete perfect Champions League group stage

Atletico qualify as Liverpool complete perfect Champions League group stage

Perfect Liverpool knock Milan out of Europe

Perfect Liverpool knock Milan out of Europe

Real Madrid dispatch 10-man Inter to go through top of the group

Real Madrid dispatch 10-man Inter to go through top of the group

Atletico grab unlikely last 16 Champions League spot

Atletico grab unlikely last 16 Champions League spot

Walker sent off as Man City crash at RB Leipzig

Walker sent off as Man City crash at RB Leipzig

Xavi calls on struggling Barcelona to 'make history' at Bayern

Xavi calls on struggling Barcelona to 'make history' at Bayern

Trending

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain struggled against Lens before escaping with a 1-1 draw Creator: François LO PRESTI

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham (Credit: The Sun)

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Ellen White became England women's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE