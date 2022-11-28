TRENDING

What Granit Xhaka said to Gabriel Jesus and other stories making headlines in football today

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Granit Xhaka, Cody Gakpo and Harry Kane are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Granit Xhaka, Cody Gakpo nd Harry Kane.
From left: Granit Xhaka, Cody Gakpo nd Harry Kane.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Granit Xhaka has warned Gabriel Jesus that he will smash him when Switzerland takes on Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Qatar.

Granit Xhaka reacts during their match vs Cameroon on November 24, 2022.
Granit Xhaka reacts during their match vs Cameroon on November 24, 2022. AFP

READ: Manchester United target Cody Gakpo fires the Netherlands to a win over Senegal

The two Arsenal stars will clash today November 28, 2022, at 19:00 pm EAT at Stadium 974. Both countries have three points prior to today's match.

PSV and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo is keen on moving to Manchester United after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on January 2023.

Cody Gakpo of Holland during a media moment of the Dutch national team at the Qatar University training complex on November 27, 2022.
Cody Gakpo of Holland during a media moment of the Dutch national team at the Qatar University training complex on November 27, 2022. AFP

United have been monitoring the forward and there are no doubts that they would like to complete his move as soon as possible after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo through contract termination.

Harry Kane wants to be started in England's match against Wales as he tries to hunt down the all-time top scorer record in a Three Lions shirt.

Harry Kane of England on November 21, 2022.
Harry Kane of England on November 21, 2022. AFP

The record is currently being held by former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney who no longer plays football. Should Gareth Southgate consider Harry Kane's plea?

Inter Miami which plays in Major League Soccer in the US is confident about completing Lionel Messi's move from PSG after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Newcastle are interested in signing Premier League flop Moise Kean who quit Everton for Juventus which plays in Serie A on a two-year loan.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has turned downed Liverpool's offers as he is only interested in buying Manchester United. It is rumoured that he is also a great fan of the Red Devils.

