What Granit Xhaka said to Gabriel Jesus and other stories making headlines in football today

Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has warned Gabriel Jesus that he will smash him when Switzerland takes on Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Qatar.

The two Arsenal stars will clash today November 28, 2022, at 19:00 pm EAT at Stadium 974. Both countries have three points prior to today's match.

Cody Gakpo

PSV and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo is keen on moving to Manchester United after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on January 2023.

United have been monitoring the forward and there are no doubts that they would like to complete his move as soon as possible after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo through contract termination.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane wants to be started in England's match against Wales as he tries to hunt down the all-time top scorer record in a Three Lions shirt.

The record is currently being held by former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney who no longer plays football. Should Gareth Southgate consider Harry Kane's plea?

Inter Miami which plays in Major League Soccer in the US is confident about completing Lionel Messi's move from PSG after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Newcastle are interested in signing Premier League flop Moise Kean who quit Everton for Juventus which plays in Serie A on a two-year loan.