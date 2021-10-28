RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo announced on social media on Thursday that his partner Georgina Rodriguez is expecting twins.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you," the 37-year-old Manchester United and Portugal star, who is already the father of four children, wrote on Instagram. 

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple lying in bed with Ronaldo holding up a double ultrasound for the camera. 

The footballer's eldest son, Cristiano Junior, was born in June 2010 to a surrogate.

Seven years later, in June 2017, Ronaldo became the father of twins Eva and Mateo in the same way. Alana Martina, born in November 2017, was the first child from his union with Rodriguez. 

In 2017, Ronaldo told France Football that he wanted seven children. 

