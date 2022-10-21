Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement and other top trending football stories

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a statement after rumours emerged that he was not among the squad travelling to London to face Chelsea on October 22, 2022.

"As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process.

AFP

"I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us.

"Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again." He posted

From the look of things, Ronaldo could be on his way out of Manchester United on January 2023.

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are ready to allow Romelu Lukaku to remain on loan at Inter Milan next season before writing off millions by selling him.

AFP

Lukaku is back in training with his Inter Milan teammates after being out for more than a month due to a muscle injury before the UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard's tenure at Aston Villa has come to a drastic end after losing 2-0 to Fulham in the English Premier League on October 20, 2022.

AFP

The Villa board couldn't take it anymore after yesterday's loss as he had already been warned that his fate depended much on the Fulham match.

