Footballers are taking advantage of the World Cup in Qatar to try and break some of the barriers that seem hard to overcome. Here are some of the records that have been broken so far in Qatar.
Records broken in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Vinicius Junior has become the youngest footballer to score for Brazil in the knockout stage after Ronaldinho in 2002
Olivier Giroud is France's all-time top goal scorer
Olivier Giroud of France couldn't hide his joy after surpassing Thierry Henry's record of scoring more than 51 goals to become France's all-time top goal scorer.
Giroud netted against Poland in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a goal which saw him register a new milestone under his name.
Ronaldo's goal-scoring record
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo now holds the record for scoring in 10 consecutive international matches, a record that was previously held by Ghana's Asamoah Gyan.
The Portuguese talisman also became the first male athlete to score in 5 consecutive World Cup tournaments in the current era. Portugal will face Switzerland on December 6, 2022, at 22:00 pm EAT for their round of 16 matches.
Vinicius Junior unlocks a new milestone
Vinicius Junior has impressed in Qatar so far and he just unlocked a new milestone in his career after scoring against South Korea in the round of 16.
Vinicius Junior now holds the record of being the youngest Brazilian footballer to score in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup. The title and record was initially held by Ronaldinho.
