QATAR 2022

Records broken in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Vinicius Junior has become the youngest footballer to score for Brazil in the knockout stage after Ronaldinho in 2002

Olivier Giroud of team France celebrates with a teammate after winning the match and qualifying to round 8 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 matches between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022.
Olivier Giroud of team France celebrates with a teammate after winning the match and qualifying to round 8 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 matches between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022.

Footballers are taking advantage of the World Cup in Qatar to try and break some of the barriers that seem hard to overcome. Here are some of the records that have been broken so far in Qatar.

Recommended articles

Olivier Giroud of France couldn't hide his joy after surpassing Thierry Henry's record of scoring more than 51 goals to become France's all-time top goal scorer.

Olivier Giroud of team France celebrates after scoring first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022.
Olivier Giroud of team France celebrates after scoring first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022. AFP

READ: Deadly Three Lions turn Senegal's Teranga to cubs as France roll over Poland

Giroud netted against Poland in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a goal which saw him register a new milestone under his name.

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo now holds the record for scoring in 10 consecutive international matches, a record that was previously held by Ghana's Asamoah Gyan.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 29, 2022.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 29, 2022. AFP

The Portuguese talisman also became the first male athlete to score in 5 consecutive World Cup tournaments in the current era. Portugal will face Switzerland on December 6, 2022, at 22:00 pm EAT for their round of 16 matches.

Vinicius Junior has impressed in Qatar so far and he just unlocked a new milestone in his career after scoring against South Korea in the round of 16.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup round 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea at 974 Stadium on December 5, 2022.
Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup round 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea at 974 Stadium on December 5, 2022. AFP

Vinicius Junior now holds the record of being the youngest Brazilian footballer to score in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup. The title and record was initially held by Ronaldinho.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • From left: Raheem Sterling, Cristiano Ronaldo and Vincent Kompany.

    When Sterling will return for the World Cup and other stories making headlines today

  • Olivier Giroud of team France celebrates with a teammate after winning the match and qualifying to round 8 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 matches between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022.

    Records broken in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

  • Brazil thrash South Korea

    Samba Boys dance around K Warriors in the R16 party, to face Croatia next

Recommended articles

When Sterling will return for the World Cup and other stories making headlines today

When Sterling will return for the World Cup and other stories making headlines today

Records broken in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Records broken in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Samba Boys dance around K Warriors in the R16 party, to face Croatia next

Samba Boys dance around K Warriors in the R16 party, to face Croatia next

World Cup hits and misses: Brazil qualifies for the quarter-finals

World Cup hits and misses: Brazil qualifies for the quarter-finals

Croatia are shootout kings and the Samba Boys are dancing again

Croatia are shootout kings and the Samba Boys are dancing again

Qatar 2022: Another Andalucian battle in Qatar as Morocco prepare for grudge match against Spain

Qatar 2022: Another Andalucian battle in Qatar as Morocco prepare for grudge match against Spain

What Cody Gakpo has said about his future amid the Manchester United interest

What Cody Gakpo has said about his future amid the Manchester United interest

Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

Strange events that have happened at 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament

Strange events that have happened at 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament

Trending

Qatar fans, protest with photos of former Germany player Mesut Ozil, during the match between Spain and Germany, for the 2nd round of Group E of the FIFA World Cup on November 27, 2022.
QATAR 2022

Strange events that have happened at 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament

Ronaldo has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia

Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

Armed robbers attacked Raheem Sterling's UK home before World Cup win against Senegal
QATAR 2022

Armed robbers break into Raheem Sterling's UK home on night before win against Senegal

Ruthless Samba Boys.
Qatar 2022

Croatia are shootout kings and the Samba Boys are dancing again

Brazil thrash South Korea
Qatar 2022

Samba Boys dance around K Warriors in the R16 party, to face Croatia next

Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal looks dejected England v Senegal on December 4, 2022.
QATAR 2022

World Cup hits and misses: Senegal bow out of tournament

From left: Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Daley Blind.
TRENDING

Why Madrid wants to kick out Hazard and other football stories making headlines today

Morocco and Spain do battle for a place in the last eight

Qatar 2022: Another Andalucian battle in Qatar as Morocco prepare for grudge match against Spain