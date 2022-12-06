Records broken in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Olivier Giroud is France's all-time top goal scorer

Olivier Giroud of France couldn't hide his joy after surpassing Thierry Henry's record of scoring more than 51 goals to become France's all-time top goal scorer.

Giroud netted against Poland in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a goal which saw him register a new milestone under his name.

Ronaldo's goal-scoring record

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo now holds the record for scoring in 10 consecutive international matches, a record that was previously held by Ghana's Asamoah Gyan.

The Portuguese talisman also became the first male athlete to score in 5 consecutive World Cup tournaments in the current era. Portugal will face Switzerland on December 6, 2022, at 22:00 pm EAT for their round of 16 matches.

Vinicius Junior unlocks a new milestone

Vinicius Junior has impressed in Qatar so far and he just unlocked a new milestone in his career after scoring against South Korea in the round of 16.

