Catch up with the latest football news

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports.

AFP

Ronaldo has not been a regular starter for United under Erik ten Hag this season and rumours have it that he will make his career decision after the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup tournament.

N'golo Kante

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante could potentially leave the club this summer or even sooner and he’s been “offered” by Chelsea to both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

AFP

Kante’s contract expires at the end of the summer. He’s reportedly been in on-again-off-again talks with Chelsea, with whom he’s been for seven years since signing from the Premier League champion Leicester City side, but is demanding a four-year contract which Chelsea are reluctant to offer.

Jamal Musiala

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany's Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala.

AFP

Musiala has impressed at Bayern Munich this season so far after being involved directly in 8 goals in 7 appearances and it is now evident that Liverpool will have a hard task in convincing Munich to let go of the wonder kid.

More developing football news

England will go into the World Cup without a win in their past six matches and facing what is officially the toughest group in the tournament.

Trevoh Chalobah believes Reece James might just be the world's best right-back.

AFP

Pep Guardiola believes the brilliance of Erling Haaland is allowing another attacking "weapon" in Julian Alvarez to settle quietly and effectively at Manchester City.