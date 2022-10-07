Catch up with the latest football news

UPDATES

Fabian Simiyu
Cristiano Ronaldo, N'golo Kante, and Jamal Musiala are among the top trending names in sports news today.

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamal Musiala and Ngolo Kante
From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamal Musiala and Ngolo Kante

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, is seen before an UEFA Europa League match between Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United on October 6, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, is seen before an UEFA Europa League match between Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United on October 6, 2022. AFP

READ: Derby Fallout! Ronaldo could end 'last dance' at Man United in January

Ronaldo has not been a regular starter for United under Erik ten Hag this season and rumours have it that he will make his career decision after the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup tournament.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante could potentially leave the club this summer or even sooner and he’s been “offered” by Chelsea to both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Ngolo Kante of Chelsea Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur on August 14, 2022
Ngolo Kante of Chelsea Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur on August 14, 2022 AFP

Kante’s contract expires at the end of the summer. He’s reportedly been in on-again-off-again talks with Chelsea, with whom he’s been for seven years since signing from the Premier League champion Leicester City side, but is demanding a four-year contract which Chelsea are reluctant to offer.

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany's Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala.

From left, Jamal Musiala of FC Bayern Munich celebrates with Alphonso Davies after scoring on October 4, 2022.
From left, Jamal Musiala of FC Bayern Munich celebrates with Alphonso Davies after scoring on October 4, 2022. AFP

Musiala has impressed at Bayern Munich this season so far after being involved directly in 8 goals in 7 appearances and it is now evident that Liverpool will have a hard task in convincing Munich to let go of the wonder kid.

England will go into the World Cup without a win in their past six matches and facing what is officially the toughest group in the tournament.

Trevoh Chalobah believes Reece James might just be the world's best right-back.

Reece James of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League match at Stamford Bridge, London on October 5, 2022
Reece James of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League match at Stamford Bridge, London on October 5, 2022 AFP

Pep Guardiola believes the brilliance of Erling Haaland is allowing another attacking "weapon" in Julian Alvarez to settle quietly and effectively at Manchester City.

Arsenal are leading the chase for Rangers youngster Jack Wylie, according to a report.

