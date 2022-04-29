Former Manchester United boss makes astonishing claim about his current team

Niyi Iyanda
David Moyes was not impressed with his side's loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.

West Ham boss David Moyes cut a disappointing figure in the dugout as he saw his team lose their crucial UEFA Conference League first leg match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The London club were underwhelming at best, and despite a late flurry of attacks, the German outfit held out for a deserved win to continue their hot streak in the knockout round of the competition.

It took Knauff just 50 seconds to head Frankfurt in front at the Olympic Stadium.
It took Knauff just 50 seconds to head Frankfurt in front at the Olympic Stadium. Pulse Nigeria

Speaking after the match, Moyes slammed his side but remains optimistic that they can salvage a decent result in the second leg.

“Not what we wanted, and we didn’t play well enough to get a result tonight, but it’s still there, it’s not gone. We’ll go to the second leg probably not fancied and (we need) do what we can to still make it.” Moyes said while speaking to BT Sport.

Although he seemed optimistic talking about the second leg, Moyes could not help but call out his team and even went as far as to question the quality of their play.

“Maybe we don’t have the quality at times required to be at this level. Tonight we didn’t show it. We have to play better.

“I think we missed an awful lot of opportunities to create chances, we should’ve made more, we had chances to cross the ball better and didn’t take them, we missed big chances in the box,” Moyes said.

One player that was absolved of any blame was Michail Antonio, who scored his side's consolation goal. Moyes commended his work rate and encouraged other team members to step up and contribute more going forward.

"I hope it will do him good, he works hard for the team, we need some quality upfront. We need everybody to try and take their chances when they come.” Moyes said.

With the narrow loss hurting Moyes' pride, West Ham will be keen to give Eintracht Frankfurt a run for their money in the second leg.

