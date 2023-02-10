Dennis Oliech - Everything you need to know about Kenya's 'underrated' legend

Name: Dennis Oliech

Age: 38 years old

Date of birth: February 2, 1985

Nationality: Kenyan

Height: 1.81 m

Spouse: N/A (will be updated)

Oliech's early life

Dennis Oliech started playing football at an early age and he started his career at Mathare United in Kenya before teams from Europe and Asia started monitoring his progress.

Marseille of France once came knocking at Mathare for Oliech's services but Bob Munro, the Mathare chairperson turned down their offer.

Mathare would later release the physical striker to join Al Arabi, when Oliech moved to Qatar to play abroad for the first time.

Oliech's career

Oliech started his senior career in football at Mathare United in 2002 where he netted 14 goals for the KPL side in a span of one year.

Al Arabi came calling after monitoring him for a while and he ditched Mathare in 2003 for Qatar.

Oliech played 47 matches for Al Arabi and managed to score 27 times in a period of two years.

Oliech was lethal and it was not long before Nantes of France snatched him from Al Arabi only for him to spend one year at the club from 2006 to 2007.

He made 32 appearances for Nantes and scored four goals for the French club. Oliech quit Nantes for Auxerre, a club that defined his senior career.

Oliech played 165 matches and netted 25 goals for Auxerre when he was in his prime.

Ajaccio approached him in 2013 and he had no choice but to join the club after making an impact at Auxerre.

He played 50 matches for Ajaccio and scored eight goals before moving to Dubai CSC after two years.

Oliech however lasted for one year at Dubai CSC where he played 10 matches and scored four times in 2015.

The prolific striker was without a club from 2015 to 2019 after leaving Dubai and Kenyan giants Gor Mahia opted to sign him to help bolster the club up front.

He made 19 appearances for Gor and netted five goals before things fell out of hand and he had to quit the KPL giants.

Oliech on the other hand played 76 matches for Kenya and managed to score 34 times for Harambee Stars.

Family

Dennis Oliech has two children although he is not married. His mother who was famously known as Mama Oliech died in July 2018 after battling cancer for a very long time.

Awards