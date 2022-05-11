CHELSEA

Didier Drogba praises Sam Kerr following comparisons to himself after freak goal

David Ben
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has credited Australia women's striker Sam Kerr, after her outrageous goal against Manchester United earned her comparisons to the African legend

Chelsea striker Samantha Kerr was the man of the match as the Blues won their third successive Women’s Super League title over the weekend.

Sam Kerr was immense for Chelsea as they defeated Manchester United to seal a consecutive WSL title over the weekend
The 28-year-old prolific Australian scored two remarkable goals during her side’s 4-2 victory against Manchester United.

Her second goal was particularly incredible stealing the show ultimately.

Kerr, with her back to goal, controlled the ball on her chest, turned, and then volleyed it into the back of the net in a typical Didier Drogba fashion.

Chelsea fans were quick to point out the similarities between a goal scored by the Ivorian legend against Everton and Kerr's stunning strike.

The Ivorian legend's against Everton in 2006 is one of his most famous, similar to Kerr's latest strike but unlike Kerr, the Ivorian let the ball bounce before hitting it on the half-volley.

Didier Drogba Ig story
Kerr shared a video comparing the two goals on her Instagram, and also received a reply from the Blues legend himself.

The Premier league legend shared Kerr's video on his Instagram story with the caption: “Harder than mine, Sam Kerr What a season!!! Congrats CHAMP ”.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba
Drogba had scored 104 times in 254 appearances for The Blues recording multiple success and sealing his status as a club legend.

Sam Kerr looks poised to becoming a Chelsea legend.

Chelsea women's striker Sam Kerr poses with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after both won the FWA Player of the year awards this season
Since joining the Blues in 2020, the classy 28-year-old striker has scored 46 goals in 42 appearances in the Women’s Super League.

Kerr also scored 20 goals this season, securing the Golden Boot for the second campaign in a row as well as winning the Chelsea women's player of the year.

