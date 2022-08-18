Diego Costa, Drinkwater, Zidane and other big-name players still without a club

The 2022/23 season is now well and truly underway and most clubs have already finished with their transfer business despite the window still open till the end of the month.

However, several players still remain without a club, a good number of whom are well-known in the football world.

In continuation of the previous article, here are 7 free agents still available to be signed this season without a transfer fee in no particular order.

Spanish international striker Diego Costa has been without a club since January 2022 when he left Brazillian club Atletico MG.

Diego Costa, pictured in Decemember 2021 with the Brazilian Serie A trophy he won with Atletico Mineiro
Diego Costa, pictured in Decemember 2021 with the Brazilian Serie A trophy he won with Atletico Mineiro AFP

6 football stars without clubs at the moment

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Suarez to Arsenal & 8 massive summer moves that almost happened but never did

Contrary to popular opinion, Costa is still only 33 years old but has surprisingly been unable to attract offers in the last seven months.

The average football fan can be forgiven for assuming that Danny Drinkwater retired from the sport a while ago but the 32-year-old is still very much active and in search of a new club.

Danny Drinkwater failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea
Danny Drinkwater failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea AFP

The English midfielder ran out the full five years of his Chelsea contract but didn’t play much in his time there which is why teams have been sceptical about giving him a chance.

If you need proof that football abilities are not hereditary, look no further than the Zidane family and more specifically Luca in this case.

Zinedine Zidane son Luca made his Real Madrid debut in goal
Zinedine Zidane son Luca made his Real Madrid debut in goal AFP

The 24-year-old goalkeeper started out at Real Madrid, a club where his father has massive influence and was sold to Rayo Vallecano two years ago but has now run out of contract there and is without a club at the moment.

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaches, one of the stars of the last edition in Russia is without a club which is a big problem for Denis Cheryshev.

Russian World Cup revelation Denis Cheryshev has been without a club since June
Russian World Cup revelation Denis Cheryshev has been without a club since June AFP

Still only 31 years old, Cheryshev became a free agent upon the expiration of his contract with Valencia and is keen on getting a new club to play enough games in order to be ready for the World Cup in just over three months.

French defender Djibril Sidibe entered the free agency market upon the expiration of his contract with Monaco where he had been since 2016.

Djibril Sidibe is a free agent
Djibril Sidibe is a free agent AFP

The 30-year-old right full-back still has some quality and has been linked with a Premier League move with Fulham the most likely destination.

Perhaps the best player on this list because he is still only 23 years old, it’s a wonder that Dan-Axel Zagadou is still without a club this late into the transfer window.

Dan-Axel Zagadou left Borussia Dortmund as a free agent
Dan-Axel Zagadou left Borussia Dortmund as a free agent Sports Illustrated

The French centre-back was a teenage prodigy at Borussia Dortmund but injuries stunted his development, he’s been linked with a move to Roma.

Belgian international central defender Jason Denayer left Lyon as a free agent after four years at the club and is now in search of a new home.

Jason Denayer
Jason Denayer AFP

Fulham, Valencia, Inter and Roma are among the clubs that have been linked with the 27-year-old so far which is a testament to his quality.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

