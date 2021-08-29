Diop doubles ends Monaco's sorry run

Four days after travelling back from Ukraine after being knocked out by Shakhtar Donetsk in the final round of Champions League qualifying, Monaco visited Troyes.

Both teams started the day with just one point from three league matches.

Monaco took the lead in the 40th minute as 21-year-old Aurelien Tchouameni, called up to the France squad for the first time on Wednesday, created an opening and found Wissam Ben Yedder who in turn set up Diop, alone in front of the empty goal.

Troyes levelled when Monaco right back Ruben Aguilar, whose own goal in extra time eliminated Monaco in Kharkiv on Wednesday, put the ball in his own goal again.

This time he attempted to head clear a 52nd-minute free kick from Dylan Chambost, but instead he lobbed his goalkeeper, Alexander Nuebel.

Diop restored the Monaco lead after being set up by Youssouf Fofana in the 58th minute.

Seconds later, the young midfielder was deprived of a hat-trick by Gauthier Gallon's fingertip save.

Monaco's anxiety began to show towards the end as they surrendered control of the game and allowed Troyes to stage a furious late assault, but the visitors survived.