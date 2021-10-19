RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Doucoure adds to Everton's injury woes

Abdoulaye Doucoure (right)has been in fine form for Everton this season

Everton have been dealt another big injury blow with the news that Abdoulaye Doucoure faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a broken foot.

The 28-year-old midfielder suffered the injury during the Blues’ 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

The Frenchman is undergoing further tests to determine the full extent of the problem but Everton have ruled out surgery.

"Everton can confirm that Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a stress response in a bone in his foot," the club said in a statement.

“Contrary to reports, Doucoure will not require an operation.”

Doucoure suffered a fractured foot earlier this year and missed seven league matches last season due to the problem.

He has been a key player for Everton this campaign, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the Premier League.

His is the latest injury to a key member of Rafael Benitez's squad.

England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not played since August, while Brazilian international Richarlison has missed the last five games with a knee injury.

