Newcastle manager admits the club is desperate for a trophy after 54 years

The toons beat Leicester City of Brendan Rodgers 2-0 to book their slot in the last four of the tournament.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has stated that he can't wait to speed up the process to success.

AFP

"It's been too long, too long a wait. That's no criticism of anyone that's tried, but we're desperate to hurry up the processes and try to get the team successful as quickly as possible.

"That's easier said than done, and we now go to a semi-final. Getting to the semi-final is one thing, but you want to get into the final, you want to experience that," said Howe.

Manchester United have also qualified for the last four stages and Howe was quick to add that there is a huge task ahead of them but they will play their cards right.

"We know we'll have a huge test ahead of us whoever we get, but we're just delighted to be in there," concluded Howe.

When Newcastle was sold to the Saudi Arabians, there were doubts if Howe was the right man for the project and he has proved his haters wrong.

The journey has not been easy but there is evidence that his boys are determined to win every match and make their fans happy.