Edinson Cavani talks tough ahead of Manchester derby

Damola Ogungbe

The Uruguayan is striking up a promising partnership with club legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Edinson Cavani
Edinson Cavani

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has revealed he's raring to go for the upcoming Manchester derby. Manchester United and Manchester City will go head-to-head in the 186th instalment of the hotly-contested rivalry on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Saturday's early kick-off will set the tone for the weekend, as United will try to build on last week's 3-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur. The match against the Lilywhites saw Cavani partner Cristiano Ronaldo in a new-look two-man attacking unit, with the No. 21 netting his first goal of the season in that encounter. The Uruguayan will hope to reprise that role, starting from the off against their city rivals.

Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate after Cavani scored Manchester United's second goal against Tottenham in a 3-0 win
Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate after Cavani scored Manchester United's second goal against Tottenham in a 3-0 win AFP

The 34-year-old, who spoke with United Review ahead of the fixture, stated that he understands the significance of the Manchester derby to the United fans, and is looking forward to taking part in it.

“I understand perfectly well what these games mean, and I feel just how significant a derby is for a club and its fan-base,” Cavani said.

“I think there are some games that are really special, because of all the history behind them and the rivalry that exists with the other club. They are the kind of games that I think everyone, including me at least, wants to be involved in, because they are very special occasions. Games that remain part of history and stay in everyone’s memory.”

Despite not featuring in the Manchester derby yet, Cavani has played in derbies in other countries, specifically touting his involvement in the Napoli-Juventus and PSG-Marseille derbies.

Cavani said: "I have one or two memories of other derbies I’ve played in, such as Paris-Marseille, where I’ve been fortunate enough to get on the scoresheet.

“You can feel the joy you experience and the passion you feel the moment you score. I’ve played in Napoli-Juventus games, which unfortunately isn’t considered a true Clásico, but it is an opponent in a game that, over the years, has announced itself as almost a derby game."

The Uruguayan striker missed all three matches against Manchester City last season through a combination of injuries and suspension, but revealed that the fans have never failed to remind him of the importance of the fixture.

"[In Manchester], last season you’d see the odd fan who’d let you know that the derby game was coming up," Cavani said.

“But they’ve also spoken to me about how much the Liverpool game means to them too. I think it’s also one of those games that’s talked about an awful lot and where you can feel it yourself, just exactly what it means. That derby shares that same feeling, a special game that the fans really want to win.”

Damola Ogungbe

