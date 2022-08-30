Cavani joins Valencia after being clubless for a while

In the announcement on Monday, Valencia referred to the striker as "one of the best strikers in the world", an indication that coach Gennaro Gattuso sees him as part of the project for this season.

"Throughout his career, he has lifted 25 trophies and he has celebrated goals everywhere he has played. Edinson Cavani is one of the best strikers in the world as evidenced by his goalscoring records," the Valencia statement read.

Cavani is 35 years old and players of his age tend to miss clubs due to concerns about being prone to injuries. Cavani has been injury-prone lately and football pundits have started wondering if he will perform at his new club.

At United, Edinson scored a total of 19 goals in all competitions which is an average performance for a player of his caliber. It was evident that United was not going to renew his contract last season now that he was always away most of the time.

When Erik Ten Hag signed to be the new United coach - given his different philosophies and tendency to invest in young energetic players - it was unlikely that he would keep Cavani.

Valencia finished 9th last season and they must be eyeing the top four slots in La Liga this season. Cavani's age, speed challenges and inability to play a full 90 minutes may be his greatest challenges at Valencia.

Cavani, however, has got a lot of experience and there are no doubts that he will pass the traits to the young players. His shooting and positioning are always on point and fans are really going to love him.