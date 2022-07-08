5 key players to watch in the new 2022/23 season

Hard work, determination and discipline are always key for an athlete and here are some of the key players that are likely to perform in the campaign and the EPL is just lucky to have them.

1. Erling Haaland

Haaland is a Norwegian professional footballer who recently signed for Manchester City as a striker.

Haaland is known for his athleticism, high speed and a high conversion rate. Signing for City means that he will be their main man and everyone is expecting nothing but many goals from him.

Haaland dominated the previous season in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund before signing for Manchester City. Opponent teams will have a rough time facing City due to how they play and considering that Haaland will be present just makes everything difficult for opponent defenders.

In my opinion, he will score a maximum of 24 goals for the whole campaign.

2. Christian Eriksen

No one ever thought that Eriksen would come back one day and grace our screens with how he plays after he collapsed during the European Championship.

Inter Milan Football Club went ahead and terminated his contract due to the Serie A rules in regards to what had happened to Eriksen and many people thought that his career had come to a halt.

After his medication, Eriksen was fit to play again and Brentford went in for his signature. He surprised many in how he carried himself around on and off the pitch after his comeback and he is now set to sign for Manchester United.

Could he be the piece that United have been missing in their midfield? The hype has been there ever since he was linked with United and for sure he will perform and finish with over ten assists at the end of the season.

3. Darwin Nunez

Darwin Gabriel Nunez Ribeiro is a Uruguayan professional footballer who recently signed for Liverpool from Benfica.

He is only 23 years old and the hype has been there ever since he signed for the Reds.

Nunez is a disruptive striker when it comes to counter attacks and has a highly rated shooting power. He will definitely fill the void left by Sadio Mane who moved to Bayern Munich.

He will definitely give defenders sleepless nights with how he plays his football and he will adapt quickly to how Liverpool play. With Diaz, Salah and Jota around him, he will score most of Liverpool’s goals and I see him scoring a minimum of 20 goals for his team.

4. Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been Tottenham Hotspur’s talisman for a very long time and he never disappoints. With 17 goals last season, it was definitely one of his worst campaigns and one thing for sure is that he is going to make an impact in this coming campaign.

Many people linked his underperformance with his urge to exit Tottenham last season but the club refused to let him go and he got angry and frustrated. With Tottenham signing high-profile players to be around Harry Kane, I’m backing him to end the season with 23 goals.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

The man, the myth, the legend. Ronaldo proved his haters wrong last season when he finished with 18 goals at the end of the campaign bearing in mind that Manchester United underperformed throughout the whole campaign.

With a new manager at the helm and new players coming in, Ronaldo is going to be a threat this coming season as he has always been with a new atmosphere at Manchester United.