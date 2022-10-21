LISTICLE

Updated Kenya Premier League top goal scorers list since 2015

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Jesse Were, Derrick Otanga, and Timothy Otieno are among the players who have hit the headlines after lifting the Golden Boot from 2015 to date.

From left: Erick Kapaito, Jesse Were and Allan Wanga
From left: Erick Kapaito, Jesse Were and Allan Wanga

It is rumoured that the Kenya Premier League will kick off on November 12, 2022, after an indefinite suspension by the FKF caretaker committee.

Read Also

Teams are still in the pre-season mood as they wait for the final signal of the League resumption. Most strikers are hoping that things will go their way as they look forward to competing for the Golden Boot.

The following is an updated list of KPL's top goal scorers since 2015.

Born on April 19, 1989, Jesse Were made headlines back in 2015 when he scored 22 goals in the KPL while at Tusker FC.

Jesse Were poses with a Golden Boot trophy on January 21, 2016.
Jesse Were poses with a Golden Boot trophy on January 21, 2016. AFP

READ: 3 reasons KPL players should be happy with imminent return of league [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Were plays for Kansanshi Dynamos F.C. of Zambia currently although he has also played for Mathare United in the KPL and Zesco United of Zambia.

Born and bred in Kenya, John Mark Makwatta scored a record of 15 goals in 2016 while playing for Ulinzi Stars in what can be termed as one of his best KPL campaigns.

John Makwatta [Instagram]
John Makwatta [Instagram] AFP

Makwatta is currently in Zambia playing for Zesco United. He has also played for AFC Leopards, Nairobi City Stars, and Buildcon F.C in the past.

Masoud Juma scored a total of 17 goals in the 2017 KPL campaign which made him the top scorer that year automatically while playing for Kariobangi Sharks.

Juma plays for Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi currently although he has played for several clubs including Shabana, Bandari, SoNy Sugar and Kariobangi Sharks among others.,

Born on December 25, 1995, Erick Kapaito made headlines in 2018 when he scored 16 goals for Kariobangi Sharks in the KPL to emerge as the top goal scorer.

Erick Kapaito poses with his trophies on September 15, 2021.
Erick Kapaito poses with his trophies on September 15, 2021. AFP

Kapaito has been at Ligi Ndogo, Talanta and he now plays for Arba Minch City in the Ethiopian Premier League.

Allan Wanga, is definitely a familiar name when it comes to football stories in Kenya. He scored a maximum of 17 goals for Kakamega Homeboyz to emerge as the 2018/19 top goal scorer.

Allan Wanga [Instagram]
Allan Wanga [Instagram] AFP

Wanga is still at Homeboyz as a player and a sporting director.

Born and bred in Uganda, Umaru Kasumba defied all odds when he emerged as one of the top goal scorers in the 2018/19 campaign with 17 goals with Sofapaka.

Umaru Kasumba on January 23, 2022.
Umaru Kasumba on January 23, 2022. AFP

Enosh Ochieng was among the 2018/19 campaign top goalscorers alongside Kasumba and Wanga with a total of 17 goals with Ulinzi Stars.

Enosh Ochieng poses poses for a photo in a Ulinzi shirt on September 3, 2022.
Enosh Ochieng poses poses for a photo in a Ulinzi shirt on September 3, 2022. AFP

Ochieng was at Muhoroni Youth F.C at one point although he is still at Ulinzi to date.

A lot hasn't been documented about Timothy Otieno but it is fair enough to say that he was the KPL top goal scorer during the 2019/20 campaign.

Erick Kapaito has been a top goal scorer in the KPL twice and his latest was in the 2020/21 KPL campaign when he netted 24 goals while playing for Kariobangi Sharks.

Erick Kapaito during a Harambee Stars training session on October 10, 2021.
Erick Kapaito during a Harambee Stars training session on October 10, 2021. AFP

Derrick Otanga is the latest player to be included in the updated list of the KPL top goal scorers after netting 16 goals for Kenya Commercial Bank in the 2021/22 season.

Otanga played for Sony Sugar before switching to Wazito and then finally KCB.

More from category

  • Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea on October 19, 2022.

    Has Kepa rediscovered his form at Chelsea? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

  • Cristiano Ronaldo

    'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

  • From left: Erick Kapaito, Jesse Were and Allan Wanga

    Updated Kenya Premier League top goal scorers list since 2015

Recommended articles

Has Kepa rediscovered his form at Chelsea? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Has Kepa rediscovered his form at Chelsea? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

Updated Kenya Premier League top goal scorers list since 2015

Updated Kenya Premier League top goal scorers list since 2015

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement and other top trending football stories

Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement and other top trending football stories

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Trending

Ronaldo issues a statement on substitution controversy

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

Erik Ten Hag has promised to deal with Ronaldo's misbehaviour against Tottenham.

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on before walking to the tunnel to leave before at the end of the game Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur on October 19, 2022.
EPL

PL hits and misses: Signs of end times for Ronaldo at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

Lukaku struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season
TRANSFERS

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

Ghana declares national day of fasting and prayer ahead of the FIFA World Cup
QATAR 2022

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Steven Gerrard
TRENDING

Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement and other top trending football stories