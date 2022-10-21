Updated Kenya Premier League top goal scorers list since 2015

Teams are still in the pre-season mood as they wait for the final signal of the League resumption. Most strikers are hoping that things will go their way as they look forward to competing for the Golden Boot.

The following is an updated list of KPL's top goal scorers since 2015.

Jesse Were- 22 goals (2015)

Born on April 19, 1989, Jesse Were made headlines back in 2015 when he scored 22 goals in the KPL while at Tusker FC.

Were plays for Kansanshi Dynamos F.C. of Zambia currently although he has also played for Mathare United in the KPL and Zesco United of Zambia.

John Mark Makwatta- 15 goals (2016)

Born and bred in Kenya, John Mark Makwatta scored a record of 15 goals in 2016 while playing for Ulinzi Stars in what can be termed as one of his best KPL campaigns.

Makwatta is currently in Zambia playing for Zesco United. He has also played for AFC Leopards, Nairobi City Stars, and Buildcon F.C in the past.

Masoud Juma- 17 goals (2017)

Masoud Juma scored a total of 17 goals in the 2017 KPL campaign which made him the top scorer that year automatically while playing for Kariobangi Sharks.

Juma plays for Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi currently although he has played for several clubs including Shabana, Bandari, SoNy Sugar and Kariobangi Sharks among others.,

Erick Kapaito- 16 goals (2018)

Born on December 25, 1995, Erick Kapaito made headlines in 2018 when he scored 16 goals for Kariobangi Sharks in the KPL to emerge as the top goal scorer.

Kapaito has been at Ligi Ndogo, Talanta and he now plays for Arba Minch City in the Ethiopian Premier League.

Allan Wanga- 17 goals (2018/19)

Allan Wanga, is definitely a familiar name when it comes to football stories in Kenya. He scored a maximum of 17 goals for Kakamega Homeboyz to emerge as the 2018/19 top goal scorer.

Wanga is still at Homeboyz as a player and a sporting director.

Umaru Kasumba- 17 goals (2018/19)

Born and bred in Uganda, Umaru Kasumba defied all odds when he emerged as one of the top goal scorers in the 2018/19 campaign with 17 goals with Sofapaka.

Enosh Ochieng- 17 goals (2018/19)

Enosh Ochieng was among the 2018/19 campaign top goalscorers alongside Kasumba and Wanga with a total of 17 goals with Ulinzi Stars.

Ochieng was at Muhoroni Youth F.C at one point although he is still at Ulinzi to date.

Timothy Otieno- 14 goals (2019/20)

A lot hasn't been documented about Timothy Otieno but it is fair enough to say that he was the KPL top goal scorer during the 2019/20 campaign.

Erick Kapaito- 24 goals (2020/21)

Erick Kapaito has been a top goal scorer in the KPL twice and his latest was in the 2020/21 KPL campaign when he netted 24 goals while playing for Kariobangi Sharks.

Derrick Otanga- 16 goals (2021/22)

Derrick Otanga is the latest player to be included in the updated list of the KPL top goal scorers after netting 16 goals for Kenya Commercial Bank in the 2021/22 season.