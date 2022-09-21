Catch up with today's top trending football news

TRENDING

Christian Eriksen, Memphis Depay, Christian Pulisic and Mauricio Pochettino are among the big names trending in in football news today

Hugo Lloris (L) and former Tottenham Hotspurs Coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Pochettino is making headlines again as there are possibilities of him returning landing a managerial job at Nice.

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Nice
He is also ready to poach Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspurs as his first signing in the event that he is confirmed as the new Nice manager.

Chelsea's American star has revealed that former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel let him down during the closing stages of the closing stages of their victorious campaign in the 2020/21 Champions League tournament.

Christian Pulisic
Tuchel was sacked recently by Chelsea and was replace by Graham Potter from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Christian Eriksen was disappointed by the Brentford fans who jeered at him when he returned to the club earlier this season with Manchester United.

Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)
Eriksen signed for Brentford for the second leg of last season before running out of contract and signed for United later on as a free agent.

Memphis Depay has come out and insisted that he is enjoying life at Barcelona nearly a month after turning down a move to Chelsea over the summer.

Depay was on target in Barcelona's victory against Elche
It has emerged that Roman Abramovich was set to buy Arsenal instead of Chelsea were it not for the Swiss bankers who stated that the club was not for sale.

Former West Ham United forward Andriy Yarmolenko is calling upon the all sports governing bodies to follow football's example and and ban Russia from competing internationally.

Arsenal, Leicester City and Leeds United are among the venues that have been ruled out as England competes in the race to host the 2028 EURO games.

