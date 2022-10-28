INJURY UPDATE

'Haaland is back!'- Bad news for Leicester?

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Erling Haaland was injured on October 25, 2022, while playing against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

Erling Haaland on October 26, 2022.
Erling Haaland on October 26, 2022.

Pep Guardiola has said that Erling Haaland is feeling better following Wednesday's game against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

Read Also

He also added that Haaland's foot needs to be assessed before the Leicester match as it is key in the forward's process towards healing.

Manchester City will face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the English Premier League on October 29, 2022, at 2:30 pm EAT.

Erling Haaland on October 26, 2022.
Erling Haaland on October 26, 2022. AFP

Haaland has already netted 17 goals in the EPL and Pep is optimistic that the talisman will be available tomorrow against The Foxes at the King Power.

"He feels better but we will train this afternoon and we will assess in a few hours. We will see how he feels in his foot and after we will decide. I will know in two hours if he's able to play or not." Said Guardiola.

Julian Alvarez will be included in tomorrow's squad to face Leicester if Haaland won't be available for the clash.

"Normally, if Erling is not ready, Julian is the first option, definitely. We can play with a false nine but I think it's not going to happen.

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City on October 26, 2022.
Julian Alvarez of Manchester City on October 26, 2022. AFP

"If Erling is not available, not only tomorrow but for the future, Julian is the first option. Play 90 minutes every game and he will score goals, maybe not like Erling, but he will score goals." Added Guardiola.

Guardiola also added that Kalvin Philips is on his way to recovery although he won't be available for Leicester.

More from category

  • Erling Haaland on October 26, 2022.

    'Haaland is back!'- Bad news for Leicester?

  • Pablo Mari. Arsenal have confirmed defender Pablo Mari was stabbed at a shopping centre in Milan on October 27, 2022.

    Arsenal defender in stable condition after mall stabbing

  • 10 places to visit in Qatar at the 2022` World Cup

    From The Pearl Island, to ALHAZM, here are 10 places to visit for free in Qatar during the World Cup

Recommended articles

'Haaland is back!'- Bad news for Leicester?

'Haaland is back!'- Bad news for Leicester?

From The Pearl Island, to ALHAZM, here are 10 places to visit for free in Qatar during the World Cup

From The Pearl Island, to ALHAZM, here are 10 places to visit for free in Qatar during the World Cup

Arsenal defender in stable condition after mall stabbing

Arsenal defender in stable condition after mall stabbing

Top 10 richest Kenyan athletes

Top 10 richest Kenyan athletes

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

'Cristiano Ronaldo never gives up' - All sins forgiven as Ten Hag praises Ronaldo

'Cristiano Ronaldo never gives up' - All sins forgiven as Ten Hag praises Ronaldo

Antonio Conte in trouble and other top trending football stories today

Antonio Conte in trouble and other top trending football stories today

Premier League club Bournemouth joins Adidas, others to cut off Kanye West

Premier League club Bournemouth joins Adidas, others to cut off Kanye West

'It’s time to reset' - Arteta says following Arsenal's 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV

'It’s time to reset' - Arteta says following Arsenal's 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV

Trending

Frenkie de Jong during the match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club, corresponding to the week 11 of the Liga Santander, played at the Spotify Camp Nou, in Barcelona, on October 23, 2022.
BANTERS

Why Frenkie de Jong is trending on Twitter today

Alvaro Morata of Atletico de Madrid on October 26, 2022.

'Bye bye Champions League'- Giants that have dropped to Europa

Paul Pogba and Neymar to feature on Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
GAMING

Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr set to debut in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Michael Olunga [Instagram]
BIOGRAPHY

Michael Olunga: The man, the myth, the legend

PSV 2-0 Arsenal
UEL

'It’s time to reset' - Arteta says following Arsenal's 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022.
UEL

'Hey 701'- Cristiano Ronaldo unlocks another milestone

Bournemouth have cut ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic comments

Premier League club Bournemouth joins Adidas, others to cut off Kanye West

Ronaldo of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag on September 4, 2022.

'Cristiano Ronaldo never gives up' - All sins forgiven as Ten Hag praises Ronaldo