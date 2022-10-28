Pep Guardiola has said that Erling Haaland is feeling better following Wednesday's game against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.
'Haaland is back!'- Bad news for Leicester?
Erling Haaland was injured on October 25, 2022, while playing against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.
He also added that Haaland's foot needs to be assessed before the Leicester match as it is key in the forward's process towards healing.
Manchester City will face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the English Premier League on October 29, 2022, at 2:30 pm EAT.
Haaland has already netted 17 goals in the EPL and Pep is optimistic that the talisman will be available tomorrow against The Foxes at the King Power.
"He feels better but we will train this afternoon and we will assess in a few hours. We will see how he feels in his foot and after we will decide. I will know in two hours if he's able to play or not." Said Guardiola.
Julian Alvarez will be included in tomorrow's squad to face Leicester if Haaland won't be available for the clash.
"Normally, if Erling is not ready, Julian is the first option, definitely. We can play with a false nine but I think it's not going to happen.
"If Erling is not available, not only tomorrow but for the future, Julian is the first option. Play 90 minutes every game and he will score goals, maybe not like Erling, but he will score goals." Added Guardiola.
Guardiola also added that Kalvin Philips is on his way to recovery although he won't be available for Leicester.
