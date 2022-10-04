UCL

'No one can compete with him' - Guardiola heaps praise on Erling Haaland

Manchester City boss has called his biggest summer signing 'incomparable' following his ridiculous start to life at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola believes 'no one can compete with Erling Haaland' after the Norwegian striker's sensational start to life at Manchester City.

The 22-year-old striker has already scored 17 goals in 11 matches for City, including a stunning hat-trick in Sunday's 6-3 demolition of Manchester United in the local derby.

The £51million striker who joined the English champions from Borussia Dortmund has already scored an incredible 'three Premier League hat-tricks'.

The Blues manager Guardiola was speaking ahead of their Champions League fixture with Copenhagen on Wednesday night and had nothing but praises for the club's no.9.

Erling Haaland and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola
Erling Haaland and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola Getty Images

'At his age, no one can compete with him, no one.

'The numbers speak for themselves. Inside the locker room, on the pitch, we see things on the stats that make us happy to have him here.' Guardiola said via The Sun.

On Haaland's immediate chemistry with his City team-mates, Guardiola added: 'It normally happens with nice people. A lot of gestures with young players, with staff, when it's going well how he encouraged guys."

As for the encounter on Wednesday, Guardiola confirmed that Kyle Walker looks set to miss the match in Denmark after the right-back was forced off with a knock during Sunday's match.

Midfielder Rodri, who also missed the derby, will be assessed in training ahead of a potential return to action.

