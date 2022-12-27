Is Lampard's future at Everton in jeopardy after boos from fans?

Lampard has urged the fans to stick by the players no matter what. He is still hopeful that he can turn things around.

"I played for nearly 20 years so I know how it can affect the players," said Lampard in regard to the boos during the post-match conference.

"And of course the better players have confidence in themselves to do what they want to do. But I thought for 90 per cent of the game I liked our decision making today.

"I think we probably could have moved it a little bit quicker at times in the first half, but we had a good sense of control with the last phase of the game, just before they scored, I think we should have been a bit more positive with the passing - hit a few diagonals; they were just 'back'.

"In the end we tried to go longer, and they counter attacked and scored. But yeah, it's easy for me to sit here and say the players should just carry on making the right decisions as we tell them, but of course it can have an affect," concluded Lampard.